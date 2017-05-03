May 4 - The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* HNA Group, which began life as a single airline, has
become the largest shareholder in Deutsche Bank after
doubling its stake in the troubled German lender to just under
10 percent. bit.ly/2oZb1XM
* Live Premiership Rugby matches will be shown on
terrestrial television for the first time after Viacom
signed a seven-figure deal. bit.ly/2oZ6sg8
The Guardian
* Lidl is on track to overtake Waitrose to become the UK’s
seventh-biggest grocer as early as this summer as discounters
benefit from new store openings and shoppers search out bargains
amid a return to food price inflation. bit.ly/2oZ5kJm
* Up to 1,000 bankers working for JPMorgan in the
City of London are to be relocated to Dublin, Frankfurt and
Luxembourg as the U.S. bank becomes the latest to set out Brexit
plans. bit.ly/2oZaIvV
The Telegraph
* Marks and Spencer has poached the boss of bicycle
and car parts retailer Halfords, Jill McDonald, to
revive its ailing clothing, home and beauty business. bit.ly/2paoBUc
* Britain and Brussels will both be better off if they stop
wrangling over an enormous Brexit divorce bill and instead focus
on the real prize - a deal to preserve the 600 billion pounds
($771.90 billion) of trade which flows back and forth across the
Channel each year, according to the Confederation of British
Industry. bit.ly/2pae4br
Sky News
* Britain's biggest tobacco distributor, Palmer & Harvey,
is to be put up for sale just weeks after sealing a financial
rescue package led by two of the world's largest cigarette
makers, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2p9M5ZO
* Instant messaging service WhatsApp has suffered a major
outage across Western Europe, Asia and America. The Facebook
-owned instant messaging app began experiencing problems
on Wednesday evening. bit.ly/2pa89Dh
The Independent
* Starbucks is launching two new coffee-based
drinks in the UK, as it strives to tap into consumers' growing
appetite for healthy beverages. ind.pn/2papaxi
* Standard Chartered has chosen Frankfurt for its
main base inside the EU as it prepares for the UK to lose easy
access to the single market after Britain exits the trading
bloc, the bank's chairman said. ind.pn/2pa8ENF
