PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SECURITY TO BE STEPPED UP AT UK AIRPORTS AMID TERROR FEARS

Security at British airports is being increased after the United States called for heightened precautions amid reports two terror networks are working together on a bomb that could evade existing measures.

The Guardian

NHS CANCER CARE: PLANNED SWITCH TO PRIVATE CONTRACTS IN 700 MLN STG PLANS

Cancer care in the NHS could be privatised for the first time in the health service’s biggest ever outsourcing of services worth over 1.2 billion pounds.

The Times

SHARE PRICE RIGGING ON LSE IS RIFE, MPS ALLEGE

Regulators are under pressure to open an investigation into the suspected manipulation of the closing prices of ordinary shares traded in London after it was claimed in Parliament yesterday that attempted market abuse was rife.

Sky News

BAE SYSTEMS WINS U.S. DEAL FOR ‘ANTI-INSURGENT’ MISSILE

UK defence contractor BAE Systems has been chosen to further develop its ‘anti-insurgent’ missile system for the U.S. military. (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)