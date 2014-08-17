FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18
August 18, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BANKS ‘ABUSED’ LOAN GUARANTEE FOR FIRMS

The Serious Fraud Office is examining allegations that government schemes designed to increase lending to small businesses have been abused by high street banks.

CARILLION PLANS FURTHER TILT AT BALFOUR BEATTY

The board of Carillion is weighing up options to sweeten its proposal for a 3 billion pound merger with Balfour Beatty.

The Guardian

INTEREST RATES WILL RISE BEFORE REAL PAY STOPS FALLING, SAYS CARNEY The Bank of England governor says the economy is halfway there, but the most difficult part of the UK’s recovery lies ahead

The Telegraph

‘GET NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AT BETFAIR’, SAYS PENSION FUND

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) has called for “new independent directors” to be appointed to investigate the Betfair’s dividend payments over the past three years and the role of its directors and auditors, KPMG.

Sky News

WALL STREET GIANTS SWOOP ON SUB-PRIME LENDER

Blackstone and TPG, the U.S.-based private equity groups, are close to securing a takeover of sub-prime mortgage lender Kensington, which is owned by the Anglo-South African financial services provider Investec. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
