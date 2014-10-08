PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 8

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FIRSTGROUP LOSES SCOTRAIL FRANCHISE TO ABELLIO

The Scottish government has awarded the £2.5 billion ScotRail train franchise to an offshoot of the Dutch railways in the latest blow to the incumbent operator, FirstGroup PLC . (thetim.es/1t1N9i9)

EUROPE STALLS AS BOOMING BRITAIN TAKES OFF - IMF

Britain is booming and leaving behind most of the world's leading economies, the International Monetary Fund declared yesterday while sounding the alarm about the prospects for the eurozone. (thetim.es/1uyMYt8)

The Guardian

BRITISH BANKER PLEADS GUILTY TO LIBOR RIGGING

A senior employee from a leading UK bank has pleaded guilty to a Libor-fixing conspiracy charge brought by the Serious Fraud Office. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces up to 10 years in jail. On Friday he became the first banker to plead guilty to criminal manipulation of Libor in Britain. (bit.ly/1vQQqgM)

RISE IN LUXURY LONDON HOMES COULD TRIGGER CONSTRUCTION CRUNCH

A record number of luxury homes worth 60 billion stg are being built in London, creating a construction crunch that could lead to many of them being delayed or even ditched, a report shows. (bit.ly/1nYQpJl)

The Telegraph

EBOLA: NHS HOSPITALS PUT ON STANDBY

Major NHS hospitals across the country have been put on standby, as health officials warn of a "real risk" that the deadly Ebola virus could spread to Britain. Prime Minister, David Cameron will convene a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Wednesday morning to discuss the growing threat to the UK from the spread of Ebola. (bit.ly/ZcxGxC)

EE TO LAUNCH TV SET-TOP BOX

EE, Britain's biggest mobile operator, is expected to introduce its own set-top box on Wednesday as it aims to keep pace with telecoms rivals such as BT Group PLC and TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC, who have been gaining customers with their moves into television. (bit.ly/1sat2fx)

Sky News

HSBC DIRECTORS QUIT IN PROTEST AT JAIL THREAT

Two directors of HSBC Holdings PLC's UK arm are poised to quit in protest at new Bank of England rules that pave the way for lengthy jail sentences to be imposed on senior managers of failed lenders. (bit.ly/1nbz3Il)

CABLE TURNS UP THE HEAT ON ALL-MALE BOARDS

Britain's biggest pubs operator and one of the country's largest sportswear retailers are to be targeted by Vince Cable in a renewed focus on bolstering boardroom diversity. Sky News understands that the Business Secretary plans to write to the chairmen of approximately 30 FTSE-350 companies which have all-male boards more than three years after an initiative was launched to increase the number of women directors. (bit.ly/ZQsqkw)

The Independent

TESCO PROBE: FIFTH EXECUTIVE SUSPENDED AMID INVESTIGATION INTO 250 MLN STG PROFIT HOLE

A fifth Tesco PLC executive has been suspended as part of the on-going 250 million stg black hole accounting scandal. Kevin Grace, the supermarket's commercial director, was removed from his position yesterday as investigators from Deloitte and law firm Freshfields continued combing through the emails of every buyer at the company's head office. (ind.pn/Zskgy4)

EBOLA OUTBREAK: BRITAIN NEEDS TO START SCREENING FOR THE VIRUS, SAYS HOME OFFICE MINISTER

A Home Office minister has said Britain should consider introducing screening for Ebola carriers arriving at airports, after a Spanish nurse became the first person to have caught the virus in Europe. (ind.pn/1s7LzsA)