PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 18

March 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

E-CIGS DROP INTO ONS NEWLY UPDATED SHOPPING BASKET

E-cigarettes and craft beer have become so popular that they have been included in the basket of goods by the Office for National Statistics to calculate the cost of living in Britain.(thetim.es/1bedkut)

FITNESS FIRST FOR MICROSOFT AS IT TAKES ON APPLE

Microsoft Corp is to launch its fitness band in the UK next month, a week before the Apple Watch goes on sale. While the Microsoft Band does not compete with the Apple Watch on style, it performs many of the same functions, including telling the time, and the company hopes it will appeal to users who value utility and cost over glamour and kudos.(thetim.es/1bedv9p)

The Guardian

NEW BHS OWNERS CONSIDER SALE OR CLOSURE OF 50 STORES

Just days after taking over the BHS store chain its new owners have enlisted property agents to review options for nearly a third of the chain's 171 stores, including sale or possible closure.(bit.ly/1AUW9TR)

OFCOM FINES BT FOR DELAY IN PROVIDING TEXT-TO-VOICE SERVICE

The telecoms regulator has fined BT Group Plc 800,000 pounds ($1.18 million) for failing to provide an improved text-to-voice service for customers with hearing or speech impairments between April and September last year.(bit.ly/1bee1Eb)

The Telegraph

UBER OFFICES RAIDED BY POLICE IN PARIS

French police have raided the Paris offices of the Uber taxi app company as part of an investigation into its controversial ride-sharing service. The headquarters of the French branch of the US-based firm was targeted at the request of the Paris prosecutor's office.(bit.ly/18EoBCK)

YOU CAN NOW USE FACEBOOK TO SEND MONEY TO YOUR FRIENDS

Facebook Inc is to start letting users send money to friends via its Messenger mobile app. The free service will be offered "in the coming months", according to a Facebook statement, and will put the social network in direct competition with services such as Square Cash and Venmo.(bit.ly/1BRSsDq)

Sky News

OSBORNE CRITICISED OVER NEW BANK SWITCH PLAN

A Government-backed scheme to stimulate competition in one of the most concentrated areas of the banking sector is being launched prematurely in order for ministers to claim that they are helping consumers, the industry is warning.(bit.ly/1MLm1Z1)

The Independent

GREEK BAILOUT CRISIS: WE SHOULD PAY REPARATIONS FOR NAZI WAR CRIMES, SAY TOP GERMAN POLITICIANS

Senior German politicians have broken ranks with Angela Merkel's government to demand that Germany pay reparations to Greece for Nazi crimes committed during the Second World War.(ind.pn/1MLmOJm)

INTERNET EXPLORER BRAND KILLED OFF BY MICROSOFT, MAKING WAY FOR NEW, RENAMED BROWSER

Microsoft Corp has confirmed that it will not use the Internet Explorer name for its new browser, putting an end to the well-known - if not always well-liked -brand.(ind.pn/1MLna2C)