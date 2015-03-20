PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20

March 20 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

IFS QUESTIONS LACK OF DETAIL IN BUDGET WELFARE PLANS

George Osborne's budget received a chilly verdict from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), which attacked the chancellor for his silence on 10 billion pounds ($14.76 billion) of planned welfare cuts and said coalition tax and benefit reforms had hit the poorest most.(thetim.es/1C29VsG)

ELECTION UNEASE DAMPENS MORTGAGE LENDING

Mortgage lending slumped by nearly 10 percent in February as would-be buyers held off amid jitters surrounding the forthcoming general election.(thetim.es/1C2acvM)

The Guardian

SPORTS DIRECT‘S MIKE ASHLEY UNDER NEW PRESSURE TO APPEAR BEFORE PARLIAMENT

MPs have attempted to raise the pressure on billionaire Mike Ashley to explain what "immovable commitments" are preventing him from appearing before a parliamentary committee examining the use of zero-hours contracts and 200 job losses at his Sports Direct group.(bit.ly/1C2aSl1)

CHALLENGER ALDI CONSIDERS A MOVE INTO BRITISH ONLINE SALES

Aldi is considering moving into online retailing in the UK, and possibly elsewhere, opening a new front in the discounter's challenge to the major supermarkets.(bit.ly/1C2b0kq)

The Telegraph

RYANAIR FORCED TO ADMIT IT IS NOT CONSIDERING TRANS-ATLANTIC FLIGHTS AFTER ALL

The board of Ryanair Holdings Plc has been forced to admit it is not considering flying across the Atlantic just days after it said it was. In a brief stock exchange statement, the Irish airline said it had not approved any such plans, nor would it.(bit.ly/1C2cZoS)

AMAZON CLEARED TO TEST DRONES IN US

Amazon.com Inc has won approval to test delivery drones in the U.S., despite public concerns over the safety and privacy implications.(bit.ly/1C2cZoS)

Sky News

PENNON LURES CITY GRANDEE PARKER AS NEW CHAIR

One of the UK's biggest publicly listed water companies, Pennon Group Plc, has lured Sir John Parker, the architect of a push to improve boardroom diversity, as its new chairman.(bit.ly/1B72knZ)

COUNCIL SPENDING CUTS SPUR SAGA HEALTH SALE

Saga Plc, the FTSE-100 travel and financial services group for the 'grey market', has appointed Greenhill, an investment bank, to sell the public sector operations of Allied Healthcare.(bit.ly/1C2bJ5b)

The Independent

KRAFT, CADBURY AND KELLOGG‘S IN TOTAL RECALL: HOW PULLING A PRODUCT AFFECTS BUSINESS

Kraft Foods Group Inc is the latest company to make headlines for recalling a product - 6.5 million of them. It was forced to ask customers to return 7.25-ounce packets of macaroni and cheese after metal bits were discovered in the food by eight separate customers.(ind.pn/1C2c9bL)

WALKABOUT‘S NEW OWNERS BETTER CAPITAL PLOT NEW PUBS

Walkabout, the bar chain that this week saw a customer tumble into the Thames to be rescued by one of its barman, assured the public that its own business will stay afloat after pulling off a financial restructuring and setting out expansion plans.(ind.pn/1C2clri)