PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

DANGER OF GREXIT HAS RISEN, OSBORNE WARNS

The risk of an accidental but devastating Greek exit from the eurozone has increased in recent days because of the "palpable ill-will" between the two sides, British finance minister George Osborne warned. (thetim.es/1Na3JCT)

CBI BOSS DEMANDS QUICKFIRE TRANSATLANTIC TRADE DEAL

The head of the CBI has urged negotiators of what could be a game-changing trade deal between Europe and the United States to get the treaty signed before a possible British referendum on European Union membership scuppers the whole idea. (thetim.es/1Ca0Pce)

The Guardian

JEREMY CLARKSON COULD FACE POLICE INVESTIGATION AFTER BBC DISMISSAL

Jeremy Clarkson could face a police investigation into the unprovoked attack that left a colleague bleeding and cost the Top Gear presenter his job, bringing an end to a BBC career that spanned four decades. The BBC director general, Tony Hall, said "with great regret" he decided not to renew Clarkson's contract, saying the presenter had "crossed a line" which left him with no alternative. (bit.ly/1EGbMAE)

CAMERON APOLOGISES TO THOSE INFECTED WITH HEPATITIS C AND HIV 30 YEARS AGO

Ministers from the UK and Scottish governments have apologised and pledged extra funding after it emerged that more than 3,000 people were infected by hepatitis C and HIV via contaminated blood more than 30 years ago. The prime minister promised to release 25 million pounds ($37.19 million) in financial support for the victims immediately, and to increase that after the election. (bit.ly/1xzlbgu)

The Telegraph

BRITAIN‘S MOTOR INDUSTRY GETS 650 MILLION POUNDS BOOST

Britain's motor industry is to receive a 650 million pounds boost as a pair of foreign investors pump money into the UK's booming automotive sector. Jaguar Land Rover is to invest 400 million pounds in a new engine plant, equipment and the expansion of its design centre and China's Zhejiang Geely Group is to spend 250 million pounds on a new factory for the London Taxi Company. (bit.ly/1HHW0M6)

HEINZ TO MERGE WITH KRAFT TO CREATE U.S. FOOD GIANT

Kraft Foods Group Ltd has agreed a $100 billion merger with H.J. Heinz Co to create the fifth-biggest food company in the world. The deal has been masterminded by Heinz's wealthy owners, Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. (bit.ly/1xgb9k4)

Sky News

EX-CENTRICA CHIEF TO HAND BONUS TO CHARITY

The former boss of Centrica Plc, Britain's biggest energy supplier, is to hand "a substantial portion" of his annual bonus to charity for the second successive year. Sam Laidlaw, who stepped down as chief executive of the parent company of British Gas at the end of December, has decided to donate part of an award of approximately 500,000 pounds to voluntary causes. (bit.ly/1CbLM1V)

HAVERSHAM DRIVES OFF WITH 1.2 BILLION POUNDS CAR DEALER

Britain's biggest seller of secondhand cars is to reverse onto the London stock market in a 1.2 billion pounds deal that could be announced within hours. British Car Auctions Ltd is in the final stages of talks about an agreement to be acquired by Haversham Holdings Plc, a vehicle set up to buy companies in the automotive sector. (bit.ly/1HHYiuB)

The Independent

B&Q OWNER KINGFISHER NOT QUITE MANAGING TO DO IT FOR ITSELF AS MR BRICOLAGE TAKEOVER STALLS

Kingfisher Plc, the DIY company behind B&Q, is struggling to complete its takeover of French rival Mr Bricolage SA after bosses admitted the current owners may not want to sell. Kingfisher already trades in France under the Castorama brand and has been in talks to buy its rival since April 2014, but the deal could fall apart after the majority of the Mr Bricolage said they had "reservations". (ind.pn/18Yyrzz)

LABOUR WOULD END INDEFINITE DETENTION OF REFUGEES

The indefinite detention of asylum-seekers and migrants would be ended by a Labour government, the party will announce today. Yvette Cooper, the shadow Home Secretary, will say that Labour would fix a time limit following criticism that people in the asylum and immigration system have been locked up for up to four years. (ind.pn/1CQbsmx) ($1 = 0.6723 pounds) ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)