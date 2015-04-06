PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

WE‘LL BLOCK PENSION AGE RISE AS SCOTS DIE YOUNGER, SAYS STURGEON

The Scottish National Party would use its power in the next parliament to oppose any attempt to increase the state pension age, arguing that such a change would put Scots at a disadvantage. (thetim.es/1DFuazb)

COINBASE POISED TO OPEN BRITAIN‘S FIRST BITCOIN EXCHANGE

One of the world's biggest digital currency markets, Coinbase, is in talks with financial watchdogs about setting up a regulated bitcoin exchange in Britain. (thetim.es/1HJhHrS)

The Guardian

DAVID CAMERON URGES CONSERVATIVE DEFECTORS TO UKIP TO VOTE FOR TORIES

David Cameron has pleaded with former Conservative voters who defected to Ukip to "come back home" to the Tories or risk handing the keys of Downing Street to Ed Miliband. (bit.ly/1xYOxos)

TEACHERS’ UNION BACKS BALLOT ON STRIKE TIED TO SCHOOLS FUNDING

The National Union of Teachers has backed a ballot on industrial action should the next government fail to increase funding for schools in England and Wales. (bit.ly/1Giy1CC)

The Telegraph

BRITAIN‘S NEW PROPERTY HOTSPOTS WILL SEE HOUSE PRICE HIKES

The number of homes sold in the Bristol postcode encompassing Avonmouth nearly doubled in 2014 from the previous year, fuelling fears that Britain's latest property hotspots could develop into regional house-price bubbles. (bit.ly/1IE3fkY)

DAVID CAMERON RIDICULES ‘DESPERATE ATTENTION SEEKER’ NICK CLEGG

David Cameron has ridiculed Nick Clegg as a "desperate" attention seeker who leads a "minor party", as the gulf between the two Coalition partners widened on the tenth day of the election campaign. (bit.ly/1DUXi4b)

Sky News

ENERGY BOSSES’ FURY OVER IOD SMART METER CALL

Britain's energy companies have launched an extraordinary attack on one of the country's most respected business groups amid calls for the Government to scrap an 11 bln stg scheme that will see smart meters installed in every UK home. (bit.ly/1CN5WPQ)

TORIES ‘PLAN SECRET TAX CUT FOR MILLIONAIRES’

Labour has accused the Conservatives of plotting a secret tax cut for millionaires after the General Election, as political parties launched a battle over economic statistics. (bit.ly/1F8cVqu)

The Independent

GENERAL ELECTION 2015: TORIES HUNT FOR A MORE POSITIVE MESSAGE IN LAST-MINUTE MANIFESTO REWRITES

The Conservatives have yet to finalise their manifesto less than a week before it is due to be launched, amid concern among some Tory MPs that the party is not putting forward a positive enough message to the electorate. (ind.pn/1NPl7eC)

EXIT FROM EU ‘WOULD WORSEN INEQUALITY ACROSS BRITAIN’ -REPORT

A British exit from the European Union would hurt the poorest regions of the country hardest because they are more dependent on manufacturing exports, a report by the Centre for European Reform, has warned. (ind.pn/1NNm3Qq) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)