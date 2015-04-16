PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 16

April 16 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

SLICK FARAGE PLEDGES 18 BLN POUNDS TAX CUTS

UKIP published an independent audit of their policy costs alongside their manifesto yesterday morning in a bid to project an image of fiscal responsibility. Nigel Farage promised an 18 billion pounds ($26.77 billion) tax giveaway as he said UKIP was "leading the charge for a low tax revolution."(thetim.es/1DkohEr)

GOOGLE FACES $6.6 BLN FINE AS BRUSSELS ACCUSES IT OF CHEATING CONSUMERS

Brussels has signalled that it is ready for a protracted fight with Google Inc after levelling its first formal charges against the internet giant and indicating that there would be more to come. The European Commission accused Google yesterday of cheating consumers and abusing its dominance of internet searches by displaying its own shopping comparison service, Google Shopping, more prominently in search results than rival services.(thetim.es/1PPLh4L)

The Guardian

IMF FORECAST BLOWS HOLE IN GEORGE OSBORNE‘S DEFICIT REDUCTION PLAN

Britain's next government will face a tougher time than expected reducing Whitehall's annual spending deficit, according to the International Monetary Fund, which said lower tax receipts and uncertainty surrounding the election would undermine growth forecasts.(bit.ly/1PPPZ2p)

TESCO PREPARES TO GET RID OF LAST CORPORATE JET

Tesco Plc is close to ridding itself of a fleet of corporate jets that came to symbolise the strategic missteps at Britain's biggest retailer, with the final aircraft set to be handed back next month. The supermarket group has sold or returned four of the five planes it had last autumn, including the Gulfstream jet used by Philip Clarke, the former chief executive who was ousted in July.(bit.ly/1PPT0jc)

The Telegraph

ED MILIBAND‘S US ADVISER DAVID AXELROD PAYS NO TAX IN BRITAIN

Ed Miliband's most senior adviser, David Axelrod, pays no tax on his reported 300,000 pounds ($446,100) earnings in Britain, The Telegraph has learned. Axelrod, a former adviser to Barack Obama, admitted that he is not resident for tax purposes in the UK.(bit.ly/1PPUie3)

SAINSBURY‘S TO CONVERT SUPERMARKETS INTO NON-FOOD SPACE

J Sainsbury is planning to convert shop space equivalent to almost 40 supermarkets from selling food into non-food as it tries to fight back against a fall in grocery sales. Sainsbury's intends to use half of this space to sell its collection of own-brand non-food products, such as kitchenware and homeware.(bit.ly/1Dkxnkg)

Sky News

SAFE SEX WARNING OVER EBOLA VIRUS IN SEMEN

The World Health Organisation is urging survivors of the virus to practise safe sex "until further notice" after traces of Ebola were found in the semen of a man who had been given the all-clear six months earlier.(bit.ly/1PPVzBV)

PROTESTER ATTACKS DRAGHI AT NEWS CONFERENCE

The president of the European Central Bank was interrupted at a news conference by a protester shouting "end ECB dictatorship". Mario Draghi was outlining the bank's latest monetary policy thinking when a lone woman jumped onto the desk above Draghi and showered him with items including what looked like confetti and sheets of paper.(bit.ly/1PPVUEv)

The Independent

LIB DEMS WOULD ONLY JOIN WITH TORIES AGAIN IF THEY DROP £12BN WELFARE CUTS, SAYS NICK CLEGG

Nick Clegg could give David Cameron the go-ahead to hold an in/out EU referendum in post-election talks on another coalition, but in return would demand the Conservatives scrap their planned 12 billion pounds ($17.84 billion) of welfare cuts.(ind.pn/1PPWWAz)