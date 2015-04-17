PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

POACHERS EXPLOIT POOR EU CONTROLS

Thousands of products made from tigers, rhinos, elephants and other endangered species are being traded in Britain and other European Union countries because of conflicting rules and poor controls at ports and airports, a report by the Born Free Foundation says.(thetim.es/1GQInKd)

SQUANDERED OVERSEAS AID SCANDAL REVEALED

Britain is paying professional aid staff up to 1,000 pounds ($1,493) a day to work in Africa and Asia as part of a spending "frenzy" to meet a government target, the Times has learnt. All three main parties support Britain's legal commitment to devote 0.7 percent of GDP to overseas aid. It has meant the budget soaring to £12 billion in two years, and led to a rush to spend all the money.(thetim.es/1GQJpGe)

The Guardian

GREECE PUSHED A STEP CLOSER TO GREXIT AFTER IMF SNUB

Greece has been pushed a step closer to default and potential exit from the euro after one of its main lenders, the International Monetary Fund, all but ruled out allowing the cash-strapped country to delay repaying the 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) due next month. The head of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, said delaying the payments would be an unprecedented action that would only make the situation worse.(bit.ly/1GQL8LH)

EU CLEARS PATH FOR 17 NEW GM FOODS

Seventeen new genetically modified food products will be authorised for import to Europe before the end of May in a significant acceleration of biotech trade, the Guardian has learned. Europe currently imports around 58 GM products from abroad, mostly U.S. maize, cotton, soy bean and sugar beet.(bit.ly/1GQLhPg)

The Telegraph

MORRISONS TO AXE 720 HEAD OFFICE JOBS AS NEW CHIEF DAVID POTTS SHIFTS STRATEGY

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc is cutting up to 720 jobs at its head office and is hiring 5,000 staff for its stores in the latest strategic shift under new Chief Executive Officer David Potts.(bit.ly/1zmuo7f)

ADDISON LEE SNAPS UP LONDON RIVAL TO BOLSTER FIGHT AGAINST UBER

Addison Lee, the private-hire taxi company, is attempting to boost its services in the face of bitter competition from Uber by snapping up rival London-based luxury car and courier service, Cyclone VIP Cars & Couriers.(bit.ly/1zlpqHL)

Sky News

EXPRESS OWNER DESMOND GIVES 1 MLN POUNDS TO UKIP

The owner of the Daily Express newspaper has donated 1 million pounds ($1.49 million) to Nigel Farage's UKIP. It is the second large donation the party has received from the media magnate and will significantly bolster UKIP's war chest with 20 days to go to the General Election.(bit.ly/1zl8iC0)

RSA FACES INVESTOR BACKLASH OVER HESTER PAY

The FTSE-100 insurer RSA Group is facing a backlash from leading investors over part of the pay deal awarded to Stephen Hester, its chief executive. Sky News understands that a number of large shareholders in the company are close to deciding to oppose RSA's remuneration report at next month's annual general meeting.(bit.ly/1zmvwHR)

The Independent

BP SHAREHOLDERS BACK MOTION FOR COMPANY TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT CLIMATE POLICY

BP Plc will become much more accountable for its role in climate change after its shareholders overwhelmingly supported a resolution for the company to be more transparent about its contribution to global warming.(ind.pn/1zmy6h3)