PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 12

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Graeme Jenkins, the man scheduled to join Pets at Home as chief financial officer, is in the doghouse after being linked to what his former employer called "a mind-blowingly stupid" decision. The vets-to-pets group said that Graeme Jenkins would not, after all, be joining it and the decision was taken "by mutual agreement." (bit.ly/1SKk01Y)

* Austin Reed, the struggling menswear outfitter, is lining up an adviser to help it to carry out a financial restructuring only a year after shutting 31 stores. The Times reported it understands that the retailer is holding discussions with AlixPartners on proposals to help to ensure its survival on the high street, where it has had a presence since 1900. (bit.ly/1S68Gzz)

The Guardian

* The legality of Britain's surveillance laws will come under the scrutiny of 15 European judges on Tuesday in a politically sensitive test case that could limit powers to gather online data. The outcome of the hearing at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg is likely to influence the final shape of the government's investigatory powers bill and will test judicial relationships within the EU. (bit.ly/1SZEfLx)

* Britain's competition regulator has called on the European Commission to block the owner of Three's 10.25 billion pound acquisition of O2, or force the combined mobile phone operator to break itself up to protect consumers. (bit.ly/22nSa0C)

The Telegraph

* Royal Bank of Scotland has purchased 2.3 billion pounds of its own bonds in an effort to cut its borrowing costs and move closer to turning a profit. (bit.ly/1YqznRe)

* Boardroom tensions at insurer CPP Group have reached the boiling point after the company applied for a High Court injunction to stop founder Hamish Ogston being able to vote to remove the board. (bit.ly/1N59x4u)

Sky News

* The government could co-invest with a buyer to save the Port Talbot steelworks, the business secretary has told MPs. Sajid Javid made his comments after the current owner, Tata Steel, confirmed it was contacting "many tens" of potential buyers for the South Wales site - adding that it would prefer one buyer. (bit.ly/1Vk2KqQ)

* Prime Minister David Cameron has defended his family’s financial affairs as he faced MPs two days after publishing his own tax details. The prime minister maintained that Blairmore Holdings, his father’s offshore investment fund, was not set up for tax avoidance purposes, and he hit out at “deeply hurtful and profoundly untrue allegations” about his late father.

The Independent

* The government could buy a stake in the Port Talbot steelworks to save it from closure, the business secretary has said. Sajid Javid said the government was considering "co-investing" with a buyer to save jobs at the plant, which is currently owned by Tata Steel. (ind.pn/1Scgenx)

* Tata Steel has sold its Long Products Europe business, including its Scunthorpe plant, to investment firm Greybull Capital in a move that will save more than 4,000 jobs, the company has confirmed. (ind.pn/1XqtRO6)