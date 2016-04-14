PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Unsecured consumer borrowing is growing at its fastest rate for 11 years as supermarkets and car dealers offer more credit to customers and water down their credit-scoring criteria. The annual growth rate in the stock of consumer credit rose to 9.3 per cent in February, its highest since before the financial crisis, according to the latest Bank of England quarterly credit conditions review, published yesterday. (bit.ly/1V2og2X)

* A year of global growth could be lost by 2021 unless world leaders take steps to fend off stagnation and strengthen the banks, the International Monetary Fund has warned. (bit.ly/1N9n0Zc)

The Guardian

* The accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has handed over 29 million pounds to the Spanish government to save four of its former employees from serving lengthy jail terms for fraud. (bit.ly/1Q6Kfxu)

* The Institute of Directors has made a rare intervention on executive pay, urging BP PLC shareholders to think twice before backing a decision to award 14 million pounds to chief executive Bob Dudley in a year when the company ran up its worst-ever losses.

The Telegraph

* Tata Steel Ltd could suffer another 100 million pounds of losses on its unprofitable UK steel operations before the company finally sells them off or shuts them down. (bit.ly/1qqadXT)

* Peabody Energy became the latest miner to buckle under the weight of the commodities price collapse after filing for bankruptcy in the US on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1V2oxD5)

Sky News

* Tesco PLC boss Dave Lewis has said he led the business out of crisis after it swung to an annual pre-tax profit of 162 million pounds following a record loss of 6.33 billion pounds a year ago. Tesco said it was continuing to cut prices to stay competitive in a "challenging, deflationary and uncertain market" - and warned this would slow the pace of profit improvement, particularly in the first half of the current financial year. (bit.ly/1NoXFVX)

* The UK is failing to improve the well-being of children from poor backgrounds, according to a damning study by UNICEF. The U.N. children's group claims Britain has greater inequality between kids from wealthy and poor backgrounds than almost any other developed nation. (bit.ly/20CXhe3)

The Independent

* The campaign group Vote Leave has been designated the official campaign in favour of leaving the European Union, the Electoral Commission has said. The title, which brings with it public funding and media platforms, had been contested between a number of groups. (ind.pn/1qR8FXG)

* Junior doctors have begun what they say will be a permanent protest outside the Department of Health, to call for Britain's Jeremy Hunt to reopen talks and avert unprecedented strike action due to take place at end of the month. (ind.pn/1RTzGU1)