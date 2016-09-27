PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

AG Barr is planning cut 10 per cent of its workforce as it attempts to improve efficiency in an increasingly tough soft drinks market. (bit.ly/2dq1lMr)

Standard Life Investments has become the latest financial institution to announce plans to reopen its suspended property fund after declaring that the commercial property market had stabilised. (bit.ly/2dq138m)

The Guardian

The International Monetary Fund has warned that free trade is increasingly seen as benefiting only the well-off and that help is needed for those whose job prospects have been damaged by globalisation in order to reduce barriers to international trade. (bit.ly/2dpYROd)

The owner of Alton Towers has been fined a record £5 million ($6.51 million) for the rollercoaster crash that left five passengers with life-changing injuries and some others seriously hurt. (bit.ly/2dpYjaW)

The Telegraph

The Football Association decided that Sam Allardyce had to go as England manager following the revelations in a Daily Telegraph investigation because it is "the guardian of the game" and he had fallen below the standards expected. (bit.ly/2dpZEij)

Sky News

City Hall is currently working on proposals for separate work visas system for London as the capital looks to carve out a bespoke deal on immigration in Brexit Britain. (bit.ly/2dpYy61)

Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley said it is planning to cut 800 jobs and close 80 branches and one distribution centre in the UK. (bit.ly/2dpYD9B)

The Independent

Labour MPs have publicly debated for the first time whether a so-called "universal basic income" should be introduced to replace the existing benefits system in place in the UK. (ind.pn/2dq0wTJ)

According to treasury officials, a so called "hard Brexit" deal, which would see the UK drifting away from cooperation with the rest of the EU, could cost the UK Exchequer at least £10 billion ($13.02 billion) a year. (ind.pn/2dq1mjm) ($1 = 0.7681 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)