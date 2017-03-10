March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Annual bonuses at the John Lewis Partnership have been cut for the fourth consecutive year to their lowest level since 1954 as the retailer warned of an increasingly uncertain market. bit.ly/2nc5B75

Martin Sorrell could find himself at the centre of a fresh row over boardroom pay after the chief executive of WPP Plc collected a 42 million pound ($51.08 million) share award under the final tranche of one of the City's most contentious executive reward schemes. bit.ly/2nbNeiF

The Guardian

Theresa May and Philip Hammond are facing a growing rebellion among Tory MPs over the decision to increase national insurance contributions for the self-employed in Wednesday's budget. bit.ly/2nc5WGT

Property tycoon Christian Candy's key adviser was a director of a detective agency which made payments to the Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko and to the former KGB officer accused of murdering him. bit.ly/2nbTWFA

The Telegraph

UK government measures to ease the burden of business rates are "small beer" and will do nothing to prevent future bill shocks, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. bit.ly/2nbIbPc

Stricken Co-operative Bank Plc has warned that it may have to raise as much as 750 million pounds ($912.08 million) from investors if it fails in its attempt to find a buyer for the business. bit.ly/2nbQivg

Sky News

Britain's biggest employers' group is to seek Privy Council approval to extend the term of its president as it grapples with the challenges of UK's impending exit from the European Union. bit.ly/2nb3Oz7

Tesco Plc says 140,000 workers are to be compensated after a payroll blunder meant they were paid below the National Living Wage.

The Independent

Theresa May should refuse to pay the money the European Union says Britain owes it in legally binding liabilities, Boris Johnson has said. ind.pn/2nbMgCX

UK workers took fewer sick days in 2016 than at any time since comparable records began almost 25 years ago. Days lost through illness fell to just 4.3 per worker last year, compared to 7.2 days in 1993, the Office of National Statistics revealed. ind.pn/2nbSUJA

