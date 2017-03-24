PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 24

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Financial Conduct Authority has reopened its investigation into Barclays Plc's 7.3 billion pound ($9.13 billion) Middle East capital raising in 2008 that helped the lender avoid falling into government ownership. bit.ly/2nir5Bh

The terrorist who killed four people and injured scores more at Westminster on Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old who was born in Kent. bit.ly/2nifemV

The Guardian

Royal Bank of Scotland is axing 158 branches, most of them NatWest outlets, with the loss of up to 362 jobs. bit.ly/2nilACU

Shareholders in Crest Nicholson Plc have voted against a pay deal for the company's directors because of concerns that the performance targets were too easy. bit.ly/2nigyGl

The Telegraph

The ruling party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has filed a bill to ban the vintage red-star logo featured on Heineken's products including the beermaker's iconic green bottles. ind.pn/2nii4YW

Sky News

Fears grow for 1,100 high street jobs amid doubts over Jones Bookmaker deal. bit.ly/2nioNSX

Deutsche Bank AG has signed an agreement with Land Securities Group Plc to‎ take a large chunk of a new building being constructed near the Moorgate tube station. bit.ly/2niokQI

The Independent

Brexit could undermine British efforts to clamp down on bribery and corruption, the OECD has warned. ind.pn/2nimKy8

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica Plc collected a 1 million pound pay rise last year, taking his total package to 4.15 million pounds. ind.pn/2nimLly