PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The Telegraph

HBOS: FORMER BOSSES SHOULD BE BANNED FROM FINANCIAL SECTOR, SAYS COMMISSION

HBOS’s former chairman and chief executives should be banned from working in the financial services sector after their “reckless” and “deluded” stewardship of the bank, a parliamentary body has argued.

SERVICES PMI SURVEY ‘SIGNALS UK WILL AVOID TRIPLE-DIP’

Britain’s massive services sector offered the Chancellor a fillip as a closely watched survey showed it picked up steam in March, suggesting the wider economy has narrowly dodged a “triple-dip” back into recession.

SHELL TO SIGN RUSSIAN ARCTIC DEAL WITH GAZPROM NEFT, KREMLIN REVEALS

Royal Dutch Shell is poised for a fresh attempt at Arctic oil exploration through a deal with Russia’s Gazprom Neft , the Kremlin revealed on Thursday night.

The Guardian

CYPRUS OFFICIAL WARNS OF ECONOMIC SLUMP AFTER BAILOUT

Cyprus’s crisis-hit economy could shrink by 13 percent in 2013, a government official warned on Thursday, as the head of the European Central Bank insisted the chaotic rescue of the troubled island was not a model for future bailouts.

VODAFONE AND CHINA MOBILE JOIN BURMA TELECOMS RACE

Vodafone and China Mobile have waded into battle in Burma against a consortium that includes billionaire speculator George Soros and Irish entrepreneur Denis O‘Brien, as telecoms firms vie for a share of the world’s largest untapped mobile phone market.

The Times

BANK HOLDS STEADY AS SERVICES SECTOR EXPANDS

The Bank of England left policy unchanged on Thursday after the services sector unexpectedly posted its strongest growth for seven months in March.

The Independent

IRELAND OUTRAGED AS ‘GLOATING PROPERTY DEVELOPER’ ESCAPES DEBTS

An audacious attempt by an Irish property developer to rid himself of debts of half a billion dollars by declaring himself bankrupt in the US has caused outrage in Dublin.

BRITONS GET A TASTE FOR CRANSWICK‘S POSH SAUSAGES AFTER ‘HORSEGATE’

‘Horsegate’ might have put Britons off cheap sausages, but demand for Cranswick’s posh bangers such as wild venison with redcurrant and red wine and duck with red cherries and port is absolutely sizzling.