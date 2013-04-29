PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 30

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph:

BARCLAYS WINS LIBOR APPEAL IN 70 MLN STG ($108.45 MILLION)MIS-SELLING CASE Barclays has won the right to try to dismiss the first attempt to bring it to court over its alleged rigging of Libor interest rates. ()

BANGLADESH FACTORY COLLAPSE: PRIMARK TO PAY COMPENSATION Primark, the “fast-fashion” chain owned by Associated British Foods, is to pay compensation to victims of the clothing factory collapse who worked for its supplier. ()

BRITISH SMARTPHONE APP SHAZAM APPOINTS AMERICAN CEO FOR IPO British smartphone app maker Shazam has hired a new American chief executive to court New York’s television advertising industry as it prepares to float on the stock market. ()

The Guardian:

BP REBUKED OVER NORTH SEA OIL LEAK BP Plc has been accused of “serious breaches of regulations” by the Norwegian oil and gas safety authority after a leak at one of its major North Sea platforms last year. ()

FAB LOLLY MAKER BOUGHT BY FRENCH PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM PAI FOR 850 MLN STG R&R Ice Cream - one of Europe’s biggest ice cream suppliers - has been snapped up by a French private equity group. ()

FCA CHARGES 24-YEAR-OLD CURRENCY TRADER ALEX HOPE WITH FRAUD Hope -- who hit the headlines when he reputedly spent 200,000 pounds on Britain’s most expensive round of drinks -- and a second man have been accused of taking almost 6 million pounds in funds from investors. ()

The Times:

CONVICTION FORCES SANTANDER CHIEF‘S EXIT The head of Europe’s biggest bank, Santander, abruptly quit today in the wake of growing pressure from some regulators and politicians to unseat him. ()

BALFOUR BEATTY SHAVES 60 MLN STG OFF FORECASTS Shares in Balfour Beatty slumped today as the infrastructure group warned that its UK construction profits would be significantly below previous expectations. ()

GREGGS’ HOT PASTIES AREN‘T ENOUGH TO BEAT THE CHILL Britain’s biggest baker issued its first profit warning yesterday in four and a half years, saying that cash-strapped customers had cut back on pies, pasties and sausage rolls and sending its shares down 8.6 percent. ()

The Independent:

RENTOKIL DITCHES CITY LINK ‘PROBLEM CHILD’ FOR JUST 1 POUND Rentokil Initial today ended five turbulent years of large losses at its “problem child” parcels division City Link by selling the 44-year-old business for less than the cost of sending a package across London. ()

FRENCH-OWNED SITA UK POISED TO LAND 900 MLN STG WASTE DEAL Sita UK is set to take over the disposal of rubbish in west London in a 900-million-pound scheme that will mean 300,000 tonnes of trash a year are no longer sent to landfill.