PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph:

FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME IS NO ‘SILVER BULLET’, SAYS BANK OF ENGLAND

Bank of England policymakers have played down hopes that the Funding for Lending cheap credit scheme will kickstart growth by warning it was not a “silver bullet” for the recovery. ()

FACEBOOK UNLOCKS ADVERTISING ON MOBILE PHONES

Facebook has provided Wall Street with further evidence it has found a way to squeeze more advertising dollars from the increasing number of users who access its site on mobile devices. ()

The Guardian:

BT TO BE INVESTIGATED OVER FIBRE-OPTIC CHARGES TO OTHER ISPS BT Group is to be investigated for alleged “abuse of a dominant position” in the price it charges other internet service providers to use its fibre-optic network, telecoms watchdog Ofcom has announced. ()

GOOGLE AND AUDITOR RECALLED BY MPS TO ANSWER TAX QUESTIONS

Google and its auditor Ernst & Young will be recalled to parliament to restate their evidence on the internet search giant’s tax position following an investigation into Google’s advertising sales practices. ()

The Times:

TRIMMING THE FAT AT XSTRATA MEANS GLENCORE WILL CUT FROM THE TOP

Glencore will lay off hundreds of Xstrata managers when it takes control of its rival and clears out many of the mining group’s top executives. ()

BRITISH GAS IN HOT WATER AFTER FAILING TO MEET ENERGY EFFICIENCY TARGETS

Bad weather has been blamed by Britain’s biggest power supplier for its failure to install sufficient insulation, glazing and other energy efficiency measures in thousands of Britain’s poorest homes. ()

The Independent:

THOUSANDS WITH INTEREST-ONLY MORTGAGES COULD LOSE THEIR HOMES

More than a quarter of a million homeowners will be unable to pay off their mortgage at the end of its term, the City watchdog has warned. ()