PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 20

Sir Mervyn King, the outgoing head of the Bank of England, has called for an end of banker bashing saying it’s wrong to “demonise individuals” for the failure of the financial system.
Google Inc executive chairman Eric Schmidt has urged the Chancellor to lead reform of the international tax system after his company was savaged by MPs for avoiding billions in British taxes.
Monetarists across the world have warned that the International Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements are making an historic error by calling for a withdrawal of emergency stimulus before the global economy has fully recovered.
The Guardian
Marks & Spencer has become the latest in a string of UK companies to face criticism from tax campaigners over the way it structures its online sales to Europe - with one describing its sales operation as similar to that of the internet retail giant Amazon.
Marissa Mayer, the former Google executive who is now in charge of Yahoo Inc, is poised to create yet another nothing-to-riches tale in the web industry with the $1.1 billion acquisition of the blogging site Tumblr.
The Times
David Cameron faces another defeat in the Commons as his leadership comes under unprecedented strain from angry party members and revolts over gay marriage and Europe.
MPs are expected to receive a pay increase of at least 10,000 pounds a year, or more than 15 percent. A report by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) is expected to recommend the dramatic increase in a report next month.
George Osborne is likely to face opposition from Treasury civil servants over plans to transfer the Government’s shares in Royal Bank of Scotland to the public.
The Independent
Britons should be braced for years of high inflation as the cost of living soars stubbornly ahead of wages, a leading economic forecaster warned today.
The owner of Yo! Sushi is battling rival private equity firms to acquire Byron, the upmarket burger chain, for 100 million pounds.