PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 24

The Telegraph

BURGLARY AND COMPUTER HACKING ADD TO WOES AT ENRC

Eurasian Natural Resources Corp, the scandal-ridden FTSE-100 miner, has come up with two more troubling issues: a laptop containing staff details, including bank account numbers, has mysteriously vanished in a “domestic burglary”, while it has also suffered “an intrusion into the group’s electronic systems by a third party”.

FCA FINES JPMORGAN 3 MLN STG OVER FAILINGS IN WEALTH ARM

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the U.S. bank, has been fined 3 million pounds by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority for failings at its wealth management unit.

EUROPE NEEDS BRITAIN, SAYS ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, has issued a plea for a more co-operative Britain to stay in Europe.

The Guardian

HSBC FACES COURT THREAT AS DEAL ON MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES STALLS

HSBC’s controversial $1.9 bln (£1.6 bln) settlement deal with the US authorities over money laundering charges has stalled after a row between the justice department and the judge overseeing the case.

CONCERNS OVER UNDERLYING HEALTH OF UK ECONOMY AS 0.3 PCT GROWTH CONFIRMED

Britain suffered one of the biggest falls in investment among the G8 last year, adding to concerns that UK businesses are losing competitiveness by refusing to spend on new equipment.

STOCK MARKETS LOSE NERVE ON FEARS OF END TO QUANTITATIVE EASING

A day after the FTSE 100 came within 90 points of its December 1999 all-time high, the index slumped 143 points on Thursday to 6,696, wiping 36 billion pounds off the value of Britain’s top companies.

POST OFFICE WORKERS TO STRIKE FOR FIFTH TIME SINCE EASTER OVER CLOSURE PLANS

Post Office workers have announced their fifth strike since Easter as they warned bosses not to “plough blindly ahead” with deeply unpopular plans to close 70 big high street branches.

The Times

BRITISH LAND PUTS 500 MLN STG BET ON GATEWAY TO THE WEST

British Land is poised to splash hundreds of millions of pounds investing in a signature development that marks the capital’s gateway to the west.

HALFORDS CUTS DIVIDEND TO FUND REVIVAL

Halfords Group unveiled a three-year sales-boosting turnaround plan this morning, partly funded by a dividend cut that sent its shares down as much as 16 percent.

FLYBE BLAMES FEE RISE FOR GATWICK EXIT

Flybe Group, the struggling regional airline, blamed a “discriminatory pricing regime” operated by Gatwick Airport’s owners for its decision to abandon the airport.

The Independent

SABMILLER CAPITALISES ON RISING DEMAND FOR PREMIUM LAGERS

Brewer SABMiller Plc today grabbed a bigger slice of a shrinking UK beer market and flagged up a major push for its Pilsner Urquell brand.

DEUTSCHE BANK AGM HALTED BY PROTESTERS

Deutsche Bank’s chief executive Anshu Jain was forced to abandon a speech at his company’s annual meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday after investors mounted a protest.

BT CHIEF IAN LIVINGSTON GETS 9.1 MLN STG BUT TESCO BOSS PHILIP CLARKE MISSES BONUS

Two of the FTSE’s biggest bosses have banked rather different pay packets, it was revealed on Thursday. BT Group chief executive Ian Livingston saw his package leap to almost 9.1 million pounds against 7.7 million pounds a year ago, while Tesco Plc head Philip Clarke received no bonus for the second year running.