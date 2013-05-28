PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

HSBC VETERAN NIALL BOOKER TO LEAD TROUBLED CO-OP BANK

Niall Booker, 54, who was head of HSBC Holdings Plc’s North American operations until a management shake-up in 2011, is joining the mutual as chief executive of the Co-operative Bank and deputy chief executive of the entire supermarkets-to-funerals group.

MAJORITY OF EU STATES OPPOSE CHINESE SOLAR PANELS DUTIES

A majority of European Union governments opposed a plan to impose hefty duties on solar panel imports from China, undermining efforts by Brussels to pressure Beijing over its trade practices.

RBS PREPARES SUCCESSION PLAN FOR HESTER

Royal Bank of Scotland Group is grooming Nathan Bostock, the state-backed lender’s restructuring boss, for the top job as part of long-term plans to replace chief executive Stephen Hester.

The Guardian

EU ARMS EMBARGO ON SYRIAN OPPOSITION NOT EXTENDED

British foreign secretary William Hague said the right decision had been reached after European Union foreign ministers agreed to end the embargo on supplying arms to opposition forces in Syria.

EU EXIT WOULD PUT U.S. TRADE DEAL AT RISK, BRITAIN WARNED

The Obama administration has warned British officials that if the UK leaves Europe it will exclude itself from a U.S.-EU trade and investment partnership potentially worth hundreds of billions of pounds a year, and that it was very unlikely that Washington would make a separate deal with Britain.

US TAX INSPECTOR TARGETS CARIBBEAN BANK

A Caribbean bank formerly co-owned by Barclays Plc has been targeted by U.S. tax authorities seeking information on suspected American tax evaders.

The Times

GREEN SHOOTS ON THE MENU AS OPTIMISM HITS SIX-YEAR HIGH

Hotels, bars and restaurants in the UK have enjoyed their biggest rise in trade in almost six years, suggesting that long sought-for green shoots have finally appeared in the vital services sector, figures from the CBI have revealed.

RACING CHIEF CRACKS THE WHIP OVER BOOKIES’ HIDDEN PROFITS

Britain’s top bookmakers must lift the veil of secrecy on how much they are earning from online racing punters or face having their betting licences revoked the Racecourse Association demanded.

The Independent

‘SWEETHEART DEAL’ TAXMAN, DAVE HARTNETT, JOINS DELOITTE

Dave Hartnett, the former tax executive criticised for making “sweetheart deals” with multinational companies, has been appointed as a specialist adviser for the leading accountancy firm Deloitte.

MORE YOUNG JOBLESS ARE SETTING UP BUSINESSES

More than one in four unemployed young people would rather set up their own business than search for a job, research for The Prince’s Trust suggests.