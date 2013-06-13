PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
Sir Philip Hampton has asked one of the City’s best known head hunters to lead the search for a new chief executive for the Royal Bank of Scotland.
BOMBARDIER BLOW AS SIEMENS WINS 1.6 BLN STG THAMESLINK DEAL
Ministers are embroiled in a jobs for British workers row after confirming that Siemens had won the 1.6 billion pound contract to build rolling stock for the Thameslink line.
Fracking will mean lower energy bills for British households, Cuadrilla vowed on Thursday, as it secured 160 million pound backing from Centrica to begin joint shale gas drilling next year.
The Guardian
MULBERRY PROFITS FALL FOR FIRST TIME IN FOUR YEARS AS ASIAN CUSTOMERS CUT BACK
Mulberry’s profits have fallen for the first time in four years as Asian suppliers cut back on wholesale orders from the luxury goods maker and tourists rein in spending.
MARK CARNEY: BANK GOVERNOR‘S JOURNEY FROM WILDERNESS TO HEART OF THE CITY
Mark Carney, the Canadian banker hand-picked by chancellor George Osborne to take the reins at the Bank of England has a life motto: “Learn, Earn, Serve”. And so far, it has all gone exactly to plan.
SSE BOSS IAN MARCHANT RECEIVES 1 MLN STG PAYOUT DESPITE RESIGNATION
The chief executive of energy company SSE, Ian Marchant, received an additional 1 million pounds in pay this March despite announcing in January that he was resigning.
The Times
The chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland has signalled that he is likely to stand down soon in the latest upheaval involving the taxpayer-owned bank, as its shares tumbled today.
MPs DEMAND INQUIRY INTO GOOGLE TAX POLICY
MPs have urged the taxman to investigate whether Google is “acting lawfully” in processing UK sales through its Irish branch to avoid tax.
The Independent
Royal Bank of Scotland confirmed plans for the loss of 2,000 investment banking jobs today as its shares tumbled on the back of chief executive Stephen Hester’s surprise exit.
TABLETS AND TVs PROMPT ARGOS SALES GROWTH
Catalogue retailer Argos posted its fourth consecutive quarter of sales growth, driven by buoyant demand for tablets and televisions.
PAY CUT LEAVES BURBERRY BOSS ANGELA AHRENDTS ON 6.8 MLN STG
Burberry chief executive Angela Ahrendts has seen her annual pay more than halve but still collected a 6.8 million pound windfall, the company’s annual report showed.
