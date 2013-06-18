PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

UK HOUSE PRICE GROWTH SLOWS TO 2.6 PCT IN APRIL House prices in the United Kingdom rose 2.6 percent in the year to April, driven by London and the South East, but the rise was down from a 2.7 percent increase in the year to March, according to the latest House Price Index from the Office for National Statistics. ()

CO-OP SUFFERS DOUBLE RATING BLOW AS MOODY‘S WARNS ON INVESTMENTS The Co-operative Group suffered a double rating blow on Tuesday, as rating agencies Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s downgraded the mutual, with the former warning that investors may only get back less than a third of their original investment. ()

The Guardian G8 COUNTRIES AGREE TO TACKLE TAX EVASION A joint declaration by the G8 at their summit in Northern Ireland agreed a set of core principles designed to combat tax evasion and reveal the true owners of shadowy companies. ()

The Times FORMER TRADER CHARGED OVER LIBOR-RIGGING SCANDAL The Serious Fraud Office charged Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup Inc trader, on Tuesday with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud in connection with the Libor-rigging scandal. ()

EASYJET IGNORES STELIOS AND PLACES ORDER WITH AIRBUS An ambitious plan by easyJet Plc to spend billions of pounds buying Airbus jets has put the budget airline on a collision course with its founder, who lashed out on Monday at the “secret” terms of the deal. At the Paris Air Show, the Luton-based airline signed an agreement to buy up to 235 aircraft over the next nine years. ()

The Independent

LLOYDS DENIES CO-OP DEAL PRESSURE Lloyds Banking Group bosses denied political pressure to accept the Co-operative Bank’s ill-fated 700 million pound bid for its branches on Tuesday, insisting they acted in the best interests of shareholders.