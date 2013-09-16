PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CO-OP RESTRUCTURE CHALLENGED

A group of Co-operative bondholders is seeking to establish a formal committee to negotiate the bank’s restructuring proposals. ()

LEIGH-PEMBERTON TO BE NEW HEAD OF UKFI

The British Treasury will on Monday name James Leigh-Pemberton as the new chief executive of UK Financial Investments, the body that oversees the taxpayer’s stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds. ()

ANTI-HS2 PARTY MAY FIELD CANDIDATES IN 2015 POLLS

Opponents of the high-speed rail link between London and the North may contest seats far from the proposed line, as critics believe enmity to HS2 has spread across the country in recent months. ()

The Guardian

CYBERGANG FOILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY HACKING INTO LONDON BANK

Scotland Yard described the cyber-attack on a Santander branch in Surrey Quays shopping centre, south-east London, as the most sophisticated case of its kind that police had encountered. ()

ROYAL MAIL PRIVATISATION COULD COST RURAL TORIES THEIR SEATS, SAYS THINKTANK

Rural Conservative MPs are worried that the Tory-led privatisation of Royal Mail is so unpopular with voters that it may cost them their seats at the next general election. ()

The Times

REGULATOR WARNS ABOUT RISK OF INSURANCE BUBBLE

The City regulator is monitoring the flood of new capital into the insurance markets amid fears that it might stoke the same risk bubble that sparked the last financial crisis. ()

ITALIAN PARTNER HITS OUT AT GLAXO‘S TRIAL SECRECY

One of Italy’s top medical institutes has abandoned a research tie-up with GlaxoSmithKline after firing a broadside at the drug company for its “secretive” and “inflexible” policies. ()

The Independent

NOW AMAZON EMBROILED IN EU TAX PROBE

Amazon is under threat of being subjected to a fresh tax inquiry, it has been reported. The online retail giant has been dogged by controversy over its UK tax affairs and is now said to be in the sights of European regulators. ()

MERGERMARKET SELL-OFF HAS PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRMS PONDERING BIDS

A host of private-equity firms are mulling bids for Mergermarket, the online bible for City rumour and gossip that is being offloaded by Financial Times-owner Pearson. ()