PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

TAX OFFICIALS FACE GOOGLE QUESTIONS

Britain’s top tax officials will face a public grilling from Members of Parliament over deals agreed with Google and other major foreign companies that allowed them to avoid paying millions of pounds in tax. ()

RBS ‘BAD BANK’ DECISION LOOMS

Royal Bank of Scotland could announce this week the separation of its non-core division into a new “bad bank” following the completion of a review into the business. ()

HEATHROW SPREADING ‘SCARE STORIES’ OVER INVESTORS, CLAIMS WALSH

Willie Walsh, the boss of British Airways’ parent company IAG, rebukes Heathrow over investment claims after a major pension fund buys a near 9 percent stake in the airport. ()

VODAFONE TO REFRESH BOARD

Vodafone is in the early stages of searching for up to three new non-executive directors as it faces a major overhaul of its board over the next two years. ()

The Times

SHALE GAS EXPLORER AIMING TO TAP BRITAIN FOR FUNDS AND FUEL

Singapore-based shale gas explorer Dart Energy, which last week teamed up with a French state-backed energy giant to drill in Britain, is heading to London’s AIM stock exchange to secure a listing there. ()

LADY GAGA GOES MOBILE WITH 02 DEAL

O2 has achieved a coup in the race to attract 4G users after the mobile phone company signed an exclusive deal with LadyGaga. The singer’s new album, ARTPOP, will be available to O2 Tracks users from Nov. 6 - six days before its official release. ()

A BIG DOLLOP OF REVENGE SERVED COLD BY MCDONALD‘S

McDonald’s fans who love a dollop of Heinz ketchup on their Big Mac or french fries may have to adjust their palates after the fast food chain ended a 40-year relationship with the condiment maker due to its long-running feud with Burger King. ()

The Independent

LLOYDS HEAD ANTONIO HORTA-OSORIO TO SEE 2.5 MLN STG BONUS AT BAILED-OUT BANK

The chief executive of taxpayer-backed lender Lloyds Banking Group is on course to seal a multi-million pound bonus payout next month. ()

ABSENT UK BOSS ADDS TO SERCO‘S WOES

The head of the Serco’s scandal-scarred division responsible for British government contracts, is currently absent from work, adding to the group’s leadership crisis. ()