PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

PWC TO BUY BOOZ & CO. TO STRENGTHEN CONSULTING ARM

Global accounting giant PriceWaterhouseCoopers is to buy strategic consultancy firm Booz & Co in a deal thought to be worth $1 billion. ()

STANDARD LIFE SALES GROWTH MISSES FORECASTS

Standard Life shares slipped by 3.5 percent on Wednesday to 365 pence ($590) after the insurance group narrowly missed sales growth forecasts. ()

The Guardian

BARCLAYS ASSISTING WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CURRENCY MARKET MANIPULATION

Barclays is involved in the new investigation by global regulators into the potential manipulation of the 3 trillion pound ($4.82 trillion) per day currency markets, in a fresh setback for the bank as it attempts to clean up its reputation in the wake of the Libor rigging scandal. ()

ROYAL MAIL WORKERS CALL OFF ONE-DAY STRIKE AFTER TALKS PROGRESS

A strike planned by Royal Mail workers in the aftermath of the company’s recent privatisation has been called off after unions and management said talks were progressing. ()

HOUSEHOLDS SPENDING BIGGER SHARE OF INCOME ON FUEL AND OTHER ESSENTIALS

The Office for National Statistics says households’ true disposable income has flat lined since the end of the recession, in the autumn of 2009, even though national output has expanded by 4.2 percent over the same period. ()

The Times

CWC CONTEMPLATES 1 BLN EUROS BID TO SET UP IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Cable & Wireless Communications is considering a 1 billion euro ($1.38 billion) bid for a telecoms network in the Dominican Republic to ramp up its presence in the Caribbean, but it may face fierce competition from Digicel. ()

BRITAIN FAILS TO BRIDGE THE RED TAPE FOR BUSINESS

Britain has tumbled down the World Bank’s list of best places to run a business despite government efforts to ease red tape. ()

The Independent

PLANS TO LIFT ‘CLOAK OF SECRECY’ OFF ‘SHELL COMPANY’ OWNERS

All British-registered firms will soon have to reveal their true ownership to prevent criminals from using shadowy “shell companies” as a front for terrorist funding, money-laundering or tax evasion, David Cameron will announce today. ()