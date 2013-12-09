PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BT SPORT AND BSKYB IN POLE POSITION FOR RIGHTS TO ELECTRIC RACING SERIES
Formula E, the world’s first electric single-seater motor racing series, is in talks with BT Sport and BSkyB about a British television rights deal. ()
Ineos, the owner of Grangemouth, is planning to attract other companies to the Scottish industrial site in a bid to expand its customer base and share soaring energy and other utility costs. ()
AXE CARBON TAX TO KEEP LIGHTS ON AND CUT ENERGY BILLS, SAYS SCOTTISHPOWER CHIEF
Britain’s unilateral carbon tax should be scrapped before it causes blackouts, pushes up household bills and makes Britain uncompetitive, ScottishPower argues. ()
The Guardian
DONG ENERGY UPBEAT ABOUT OFFSHORE WIND POWER THANKS TO HIGHER SUBSIDY
Dong Energy, the company that claims to be the biggest developer of windfarms in the world, believes it is “game on” in the North Sea with nothing to hold back new investment. ()
The Times
WTO DEAL‘S 1 BLN STG BOOST FOR BRITAIN
British business will receive 1 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) per year from the “historic” deal struck yesterday to end a 20-year impasse on global trade. Prime Minister David Cameron hailed the agreement as a “lifeline” for the world’s poorest people, as well as a boon for Britain’s exporters. ()
ED DAVEY‘S WORDS FALL ON STONEY GROUND AT HINKLEY POINT
Ed Davey’s claim that British companies will win most of the work to build EDF’s 16 billion pound Hinkley Point nuclear reactor was on shaky ground last night after it emerged that his remarks contradicted a government report. ()
Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to kick-start the sell-off of De Vere Group in a move that could push total write-offs on the taxpayer-supported bank’s backing of the hotel and leisure operator to almost 900 million pounds. ()
Energy companies and their successful lobbying efforts have come under fire from consumer groups after it emerged that even fewer households will have their homes insulated under an abbreviated government-backed scheme. ()
More than 1,000 jobs at Silverdell, an asbestos clean-up specialist, are to be secured by a rescue deal. Rcapital, a turnaround fund, stepped in as the troubled company’s bank prepared to pull the plug. ()