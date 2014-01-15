PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

NO DANGER OF BLACKOUTS, SAYS DAVID CAMERON

Britain is in “no danger” of suffering blackouts due to energy shortages, Prime Minister David Cameron has insisted, dismissing fears that the energy crisis could see power cuts become “the norm” by winter 2015.

FORD WARNS IT WOULD REASSESS UK PRESENCE IF COUNTRY LEFT EU

Ford Motor Co, one of the UK’s leading foreign investors, has called for the country to remain in the European Union, warning that it would reassess all its plans if Britain left.

The Guardian

JAPAN AIRLINES BOEING 787 GROUNDED AFTER SMOKE SEEN OUTSIDE PLANE

Japan Airlines Co Ltd said it temporarily grounded one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners on Tuesday after white smoke was spotted outside the plane as cockpit warning lights indicated potential problems with the main battery and charger, and a battery cell appeared to be leaking.

ASOS POSTS BUMPER CHRISTMAS SALES AS DATA SHOWS ONLINE SHOPPING BOOM

Online fashion store Asos enjoyed a bumper rise in sales in the last four months of the year, the latest example in the recent swath of retailers’ results to show the growing influence of the internet.

The Times

BRITAIN‘S BUILDERS STUCK FAST IN GRIP OF CEMENT MAKERS

The cost of housebuilding and investment in big construction projects in Britain has been inflated by millions of pounds by the collusion of the three large foreign-owned cement manufacturers that dominate the industry. After a two-year investigation, the Competition Commission has ordered two of the groups, Lafarge Tarmac and Hanson, to dispose of facilities to create a new, independent rival.

JPMORGAN PROFITS DIVE BUT DIMON VOWS TO STAY

Jamie Dimon insisted on Tuesday that he would remain at the helm of JPMorgan Chase & Co despite booking a double-digit fall in full-year profits after fines and costs from mis-sold mortgages, the London Whale scandal and the Madoff fraud.

The Independent

INFLATION HITS BANK OF ENGLAND‘S TARGET OF 2 PCT IN DECEMBER

Inflation fell to the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent for the first time in over four years in December. The rise in food prices eased to see the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate drop to its lowest level since November 2009, when it stood at 1.9 percent.

BARRATT SALES UP 71 PCT LIFTED BY HELP TO BUY SCHEME

Barratt Developments, the biggest builder by volumes, has unveiled a huge 71 percent rise in sales reservations to 1.26 billion pounds - inspired by the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.