PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BP LOSES APPEAL OVER $9.2BN GULF OF MEXICO PAYOUTS

BP has lost its battle to clamp down on “absurd” payouts to alleged victims of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, after an appeals court said it must restart payments from its $9.2 billion compensation fund.

MORTGAGE APPROVALS CLIMB TO SIX-YEAR HIGH

Mortgage approvals rose to their highest level in more than six years in January, amid growing confidence in the housing market and record low borrowing costs.

The Guardian

ROLLS-ROYCE FACES FRESH BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS IN INDIA

Rolls-Royce has been plunged into fresh crisis after India became the latest country to launch a formal investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption at the British defence and engineering firm.

UKRAINE CRISIS SENDS RUSSIAN STOCK MARKET TUMBLING

The Moscow stock market suffered one of its biggest one-day falls in recent years and the rouble tumbled sharply in a first nervous reaction to the Kremlin’s gambit in Crimea.

The Times

CRIMEA CRISIS SENDS GLOBAL INVESTORS FLEEING FOR SAFETY

Turmoil gripped world markets on Monday as investors reacted to the armed stand-off between Russia and Ukraine in Crimea, with the FTSE 100 suffering its worst day in two months as more than 25 billion pounds was wiped off the value of its biggest companies.

‘MINDER’ IAN TYLER STEPS IN TO KEEP WATCH ON G4S

The Cabinet Office will announce on Tuesday that Ian Tyler, the former chief executive of Balfour Beatty, has been appointed as a £500-a-day Crown Representative - or “minder” - to G4S, the troubled outsourcer.

The Independent

BUSINESS LENDING FALLS AGAIN IN FRESH BLOW FOR BANK OF ENGLAND

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney faced a fresh setback on Monday as another drop in loans to businesses overshadowed the latest figures from Threadneedle Street’s flagship scheme to kick-start credit.

SERCO BEEFS UP BOARD IN WAKE OF TAGGING SCANDAL

Scandal-hit Serco continues to strengthen its board with the appointment of three heavyweight non-executives days after it poached Rupert Soames from Aggreko as its new chief executive.