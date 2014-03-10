PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BITCOIN EXCHANGE MTGOX ‘FACED 150,000 HACK ATTACKS EVERY SECOND’

Troubled Bitcoin exchange MtGox was reportedly attacked 150,000 times per second by hackers in the days leading up to its collapse last month

CO-OP DEFENDS PLANS FOR BUMPER CEO PAY PACKET

The Co-operative Group has defended plans to pay new Chief Executive Euan Sutherland more than 3.6 million pounds for his first year in the job.

The Guardian

U.S. ECONOMY ADDS 175,000 JOBS BUT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RISES TO 6.7 PCT

The US unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent in February, even as the economy added more jobs than economists had expected.

The Times

BANK SHAKE-UP SPARKS SURGE OF NEW LENDERS

Britain’s historically closed banking market is facing a competitive overhaul over the next two years, with as many as ten new lenders set to receive a licence.

ENERGY BILLS COULD GO UP IF UKRAINE TURBULENCE WORSENS

Energy bills could go up if the instability in Ukraine drags on, a minister warned yesterday, as others scrambled to deny that there was “tacit acceptance” of the Russian takeover of the Crimean peninsula.

The Independent

TWITTER UK REVENUES CLIMB TO 1 MILLION STG A WEEK

Twitter is now making more than 1 million pounds a week in revenues in Britain as its growth accelerates in its biggest market outside America, its annual report revealed today. ()

Sky News

TESCO PAVES WAY FOR FINANCE DIRECTOR‘S EXIT

Tesco is preparing the ground for the departure of its finance director amid tensions with its chief executive as the retail giant attempts to reverse the declining fortunes of its core UK operations.