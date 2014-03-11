PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

REGULATOR TO FORCE SHAKE-UP OF PROFITABLE INSURANCE ADD-ON MARKET

The Financial Conduct Authority is to force a major shake-up of the 4 billion pound insurance add-on market, creating greater competition in what it perceives to be a “closed shop” sector.

GATWICK OFFERS COMPENSATION TO HOUSEHOLDS AFFECTED BY SECOND RUNWAY

Gatwick has raised the stakes in the battle for airport expansion in the Greater London area by offering compensation to households likely to be most affected if the go-ahead is given for a second runway.

MORE CO-OP EXECUTIVES MAY GET PAY TOP-UPS WHEN COMMITTEE MEETS

The board committee that sets pay at the troubled Co-operative Group is expected to meet this week to discuss extending controversial retention payments to more members of the newly assembled top management team.

BANKING BONUSES WORLDWIDE UP 29 PERCENT AS CITY OF LONDON FARES EVEN BETTER

The average bankers’ bonus globally was 29 percent higher than a year ago, with those in the City of London higher than in other parts of the world, according to a survey by a leading careers website.

NATION‘S NUMBER CRUNCHERS RED-FACED AGAIN

The Office for National Statistics was red-faced when it published a notice urging users of its data to treat its latest estimate for workers on zero-hour contracts with “due caution”, pending the forthcoming publication of more reliable figures.

HELP TO BUY LIKELY TO BE CLOSED EARLY, LENDERS WARN

Three quarters of lenders believe that the 12 billion pound scheme, which can be used to buy first homes worth up to 600,000 pounds, will be withdrawn early or scaled down, according to the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association. It is due to last until 2016.

TRAVELEX SET FOR 1 BLN STG STOCK MARKET LISTING IN LONDON

Foreign currency specialist Travelex on Monday became the latest High Street giant to reveal it is considering a stock market flotation. The company, which provides cash and pre-paid cards to more than 37 million customers each year, ended months of speculation about its future plans by announcing it is looking at a 1 billion pound London listing.

Fidelity Criticises Pay ‘Mess’ At Barclays

Fund management giant Fidelity International has become the first big City institution to publicly criticise Barclays over its 2.4 billion pound bonus pot, intensifying the pressure on the bank ahead of a potentially-fiery annual meeting next month.