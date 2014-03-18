PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MONEYSUPERMARKET CO-FOUNDER BANKS 100 MLN STG

Simon Nixon, the businessman who founded the price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com after dropping out of university, has landed another 100 million pound ($166.44 million) windfall after selling a further 10 percent stake in the company. ()

DIAGEO TAKES ON JACK DANIEL‘S IN ROW OVER HOW WHISKY CAN BE MADE

Diageo wants distilleries to be allowed to make Tennessee whiskey in reusable barrels, much to the horror of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman Corp. ()

The Guardian

BANK OF ENGLAND REFORM ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED FROM MARK CARNEY

A major overhaul of the Bank of England is expected to be signalled today alongside the appointment of a new deputy governor. ()

VODAFONE‘S PURCHASE OF ONO FUELS TALK THAT BIG UK ACQUISITION MIGHT BE NEXT

Vodafone has sparked speculation that it might be on the verge of a big UK acquisition after confirming it has used 6 billion pounds of its cash warchest to buy Ono, Spain’s largest cable operator. ()

MORRISONS EMPLOYEE ARRESTED AS PART OF SALARY LEAK INVESTIGATION

A Morrisons employee has been arrested in connection with the theft and publication of personal details of thousands of the supermarket’s staff last week. ()

JUST EAT AIMS TO RAISE 100 MLN STG IN FLOTATION

Just Eat, which uses the slogan “give hunger the finger”, has announced plans for stock market listing that could value the online takeaway service at as much as 900 million pounds. ()

DYSON RECALLS ‘FIRE-RISK’ HEATERS

Dyson is recalling more than 1 million hot and cool fans over fears they could pose a fire risk. The recall was issued by the company on Monday after “a small number” short-circuited, causing a small internal fire. ()

The Times

ROYAL MAIL TURNS CLOCK BACK WITH CAPITAL CONTRACT

The pleasure of delivering many Londoners their council tax bills, parking fines and other local bureaucratic paperwork is to revert to the Royal Mail. ()

CUTTING HS2 COST WOULD BE IRRESPONSIBLE, SAYS NEW BOSS

Crewe should become the centre of transport for the North, David Higgins, the new boss of the HS2 high-speed railway, said in a report that argues in favour of accelerating the project. ()

CAPITA LANDS 90 MLN STG CALL CENTRE DEAL WITH JOHN LEWIS

John Lewis has chosen Capita to manage one of its online operations in a contract worth more than 90 million pounds. The outsourcing company will manage the retailer’s call centre for its internet shopping service. ()

The Independent

SIR JON CUNLIFFE WARNS GLOBAL BANKS ‘STILL TOO BIG TO FAIL’

Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunliffe has warned there are still global banks which could not be wound up successfully without causing damage. ()