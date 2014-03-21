PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
Up to 1,100 jobs are at risk at BG Group's head office in Reading, England after the energy company started a redundancy programme. (link.reuters.com/vas77v)
The chairman of budget food retailer Lidl has abruptly resigned due to "unbridgeable" future strategy differences.(link.reuters.com/was77v)
The Guardian
BP DRAWN INTO ROW OVER RUSSIA‘S ANNEXATION OF CRIMEA
BP has been sucked into the row over Russia's annexation of Crimea with calls for the delisting from the London Stock Exchange of Rosneft, the Moscow-based oil company in which the British group has a 20 percent holding. (link.reuters.com/tas77v)
NEXT‘S PROFITS SET TO OVERTAKE MARKS & SPENCER AFTER 12 PCT ANNUAL RISE
The decline of Marks & Spencer was again brutally underlined on Thursday when Next reported soaring profits that are almost certain to have beaten its venerable high street rival for the first time. (link.reuters.com/sas77v)
The Times
Designs on pushing Mulberry Group upmarket have received a setback with the resignation of its chief executive only two years after he was appointed. (link.reuters.com/pas77v)
Ryanair's reputation for abysmal customer service has resulted in a maiden credit rating for the budget airline of three notches above junk. (link.reuters.com/qas77v)
Intu Properties has defended its decision to buy three shopping centres from the Westfield Group for 868 million pounds ($1.43 billion) and fund the purchase through a deeply discounted 500 million pound rights issue. (link.reuters.com/ras77v)
The Independent
BLOW FOR SCOTTISH NATIONALISTS AS BAE SAYS SPLIT WOULD DESTROY JOBS
The defence giant BAE Systems has finally warned that Scottish independence could threaten thousands of jobs north of the border, after months of refusing to comment on September's vote. (link.reuters.com/kas77v)
A family have won a landmark case giving them the green light to sue Royal Bank of Scotland Group for millions over the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps that ultimately left them with crippling borrowing costs on a 55 million pound loan. (link.reuters.com/mas77v)
A top trader was fined nearly 700,000 pounds and banned for life for manipulating the price of government bonds in an attempt to profit from the taxpayer-backed money printing programme known as QE. (link.reuters.com/nas77v)
$1 = 0.6057 British Pounds Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore