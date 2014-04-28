PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BSKYB PLANS MAJOR OVERHAUL OF SET-TOP BOX TO MEET APPLE THREAT

BSkyB is preparing a major overhaul of its set-top box technology to address the threat to its subscription business from internet-based television services from American giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google . (link.reuters.com/syx78v)

MORRISONS ‘HEADING FOR AN ICEBERG’, SAYS FORMER DIRECTOR

A former director at Wm Morrisons who served under Ken Morrison has warned the grocery retailer is a "supertanker heading towards an iceberg" and called for management to step aside. (link.reuters.com/jyx78v)

ENERGY COMPANIES ‘TO REAP 2 BLN STG WINDFALL’ FROM GREEN LEVIES DEAL

Britain's biggest energy suppliers could pocket a 2 billion pound ($3.36 billion) windfall over the next three years after the government miscalculated a deal to cut green levies, new research claims. (link.reuters.com/mux78v)

The Guardian

GE FACES RIVAL BID FOR ALSTOM FROM SIEMENS

Siemens entered the battle for French engineering group Alstom on Sunday, after the French government encouraged a European counterbid following a $13 billion offer last week by the U.S. company General Electric. (link.reuters.com/tyx78v)

CBI SCOTLAND CHIEF ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AMID INDEPENDENCE ROW

The director of CBI Scotland, Iain McMillan, has announced he is retiring after the independence referendum in the wake of the organisation's disastrous registration as a no campaigner. (link.reuters.com/vyx78v)

The Times

RBS MAKES ALLOWANCES ON ROSS MCEWAN‘S PAY

Royal Bank of Scotland has guaranteed that the minimum pay of its new boss will be 50 percent higher than that of his predecessor, Stephen Hester, who left the taxpayer-backed bank last year after a series of bruising rows over his bonus arrangements. (link.reuters.com/kyx78v)

ROYAL MAIL IS UNDER MPS’ MICROSCOPE

The cream of the City of London is to be hauled across town this week to the Palace of Westminster in an unprecedented three days of parliamentary inquiry into last autumn's privatisation of the Royal Mail Plc. (link.reuters.com/kux78v)

CLEARACCOUNT FACES INQUIRY FOR SEEKING PINS AND PASSWORDS

Britain's privacy watchdog is to investigate a short-term credit provider that requires potential customers to hand over their PIN and online banking passwords, after an investigation by The Times. (link.reuters.com/myx78v)