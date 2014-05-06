PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
Pfizer boss Ian Read has claimed that an AstraZeneca takeover would reduce the cost of medical treatment, as the U.S. pharmaceuticals giant battled to win political support for the 63 billion pound deal. (link.reuters.com/tuv98v)
Britain's rapid growth rate will become "ingrained" and more balanced, the European Commission said on Monday, as two separate reports suggested the strong rate of expansion was likely to continue. (link.reuters.com/suv98v)
The Guardian
PFIZER‘S ASTRAZENECA BID UNDER SCRUTINY BY MPS AMID FEARS OVER INDUSTRY FUTURE
The controversial takeover of AstraZeneca by U.S. drugs group Pfizer is to be investigated by MPs, who are being urged to take evidence from their chiefs amid fears the 63 billion pound transaction could threaten the future health of the UK's science base. (link.reuters.com/vuv98v)
The government must urgently establish a strategic authority to oversee the future growth of Britain's ageing energy infrastructure, a study by academics at Newcastle University argues on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/xuv98v)
The Times
ROYAL MAIL A HOSTAGE TO FORTUNE ON CHIEF MOYA GREENE‘S PAY
Royal Mail is on a collision course with its largest shareholder over demands for a big pay rise for its chief executive. (link.reuters.com/byv98v)
Tesco is to open hundreds of "Pound Shop" zones within its biggest supermarkets to take on the discount stores. (link.reuters.com/cyv98v)
Sky News
Ed Miliband has written to the Prime Minister to demand a full assessment of whether drugs company Pfizer's bid for UK-based AstraZeneca would be good for Britain. (link.reuters.com/gyv98v)
Royal Mail is weighing a move into the bond markets to raise hundreds of millions of pounds even as the row over the postal operator's privatisation looks set to continue. (link.reuters.com/hyv98v) (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)