PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SCOTLAND FACES RISK OF CAPITAL FLIGHT, WARNS DEUTSCHE

An independent Scotland faces the risk of "capital flight" if it cannot strike a deal to keep the pound, Europe's largest investment bank, Deutsche Bank, has warned. (link.reuters.com/heg39v)

VINCE CABLE URGED TO PROTECT ASTRAZENECA

Members of the Business Select Committee will on Tuesday demand that Vince Cable tightens Britain's takeover rules to protect AstraZeneca from a possible 63 billion pound hostile bid from Pfizer. (link.reuters.com/jeg39v)

The Guardian

PFIZER SAYS UK JOBS PLEDGE LEGALLY BINDING

Pfizer has said it will keep its promises about retaining high-skill jobs and manufacturing in Britain as the U.S. firm's boss prepares to face questions from MPs on the proposed takeover of AstraZeneca. (link.reuters.com/keg39v)

ANNUAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH SLOWS, DESPITE BOOST FROM EASTER PERIOD

Retailers enjoyed an Easter boost in sales last month but it was not enough to prevent the worst underlying performance for more than a year. The British Retail Consortium's monthly report suggested sales were up 4.2 percent on a like-for-like basis in April on a year earlier as bank holiday shoppers bought furniture and snapped up clothing to suit the warmer weather. (link.reuters.com/meg39v)

The Times

BSKYB FACES HOSTILE RECEPTION TO PAY-TV TALKS WITH SKY ITALIA AND DEUTSCHLAND

BSkyB, Britain's largest pay-TV company, is in talks to buy Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia, in deal estimated at 10 billion euro. (link.reuters.com/seg39v)

BUSINESS LEADERS ECHO PUBLIC DISTRUST OF PFIZER‘S 63 BLN STG BID

The public overwhelmingly opposes Pfizer's takeover of AstraZeneca, according to polls, showing the scale of the challenge faced by the U.S. drugs company in overcoming doubts about its 63 billion pound offer. (link.reuters.com/peg39v)

Sky News

CITY STAR WOODFORD TO MEET PFIZER BOSS READ

London-based prominent fund manager Neil Woodford will meet the boss of Pfizer this week for talks about the U.S. pharmaceuticals giant's proposed 63 billion pound takeover of AstraZeneca. (link.reuters.com/reg39v)

CARLYLE TESTS APPETITE FOR 1 BLN STG DENTAL CHAIN

Integrated Dental Holdings, UK's largest privately owned dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP. (link.reuters.com/qeg39v) (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)