PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

INTEREST BILL ON UK‘S 1.27 TRILLION STG DEBT TO HIT 1 BLN STG A WEEK

Britain’s huge debt interest bill remains on course to hit £1bn a week this year, after official data showed the government borrowed 3 billion pounds more in April than forecast by analysts.

INTERNATIONAL DIRECTOR SET TO LEAVE MARKS & SPENCER

Jan Heere, who was hired from Inditex, the owner of Zara, in 2011, is understood to be returning to a role in Russia, although he is yet to resign from his role at Marks and Spencer .

The Guardian

CLYDESDALE BANK TO INTRODUCE FIRST PLASTIC BANKNOTES IN BRITAIN NEXT YEAR

The first plastic banknotes in Great Britain will be introduced in Scotland next year to mark the 125th anniversary of the Forth Bridge, Clydesdale Bank has announced.

ROYAL MAIL SAYS POSTAL DELIVERIES TO REMOTE AREAS UNDER THREAT

Royal Mail has warned that postal deliveries to rural areas are under threat because rivals are being allowed to cherry pick easy and profitable deliveries in towns and cities without having to run services to isolated homes such as on Scottish islands.

The Times

COCA-COLA DIPS TOE IN TROUBLED WATERS AS IT TRIES TO PUT DASANI FIASCO IN PAST

Coca-Cola is to launch a fresh assault on Britain’s 1.4 billion pound bottled water market by bringing its glacéau smartwater across the Atlantic.

GATWICK WILL GET EXTRA RUNWAY IN “POLITICAL FIX”, WARNS BORIS

A “political fix” is emerging in favour of building a second runway at Gatwick airport as the government realises that it would be unable to expand Heathrow, mayor of London Boris Johnson claimed yesterday.

Sky News

BLACKROCK URGES ASTRAZENECA TO HOLD NEW TALKS

AstraZeneca’s biggest shareholder wants the pharmaceuticals group to consider renewing talks with Pfizer about a 69 billion pound takeover offer once a curfew period imposed by City regulators has expired.

LONDON-MADE TECH HARDWARE ‘EATING THE WORLD’

The maker of a new type of music keyboard has raised 7.6 million pound in funding, in a series A round that could value the company at 40 million pound. Dalston-based tech start up Roli raised the money from Balderton, Firstmark, Index and Universal Music.