PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS: INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND LIKELY TO GET NEW CURRENCY

An independent Scotland would be twice as likely to adopt its own currency as continue using the pound, according to an analysis produced yesterday by Barclays for its investors.

M&S‘S SWANNELL HIRED TO OVERSEE GOVERNMENT ASSET SALES

Robert Swannell, the chairman of Marks & Spencer and City veteran, has been hired to help the Government speed up the sale of billions of pounds of state assets.

The Guardian

MORRISONS ASKS SUPPLIERS TO PAY FOR PRODUCTS TO MEET REGULATIONS

Morrison Supermarkets Plc is asking suppliers to cover the cost of ensuring products meet regulations in the latest of a series of payment demands as the supermarket faces falling profits.

UK CINEMA CHAINS BAN ADS ON SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM

The UK’s major cinema chains have banned all adverts on the Scottish independence referendum after customers inundated them with complaints.

The Times

RIO TINTO CUTS MONGOLIAN MINING JOBS

Rio Tinto is planning to cut about 300 jobs from its troubled project in Mongolia, further testing its turbulent relationship with the government.

TSB PARKS ITS TANK ON THE BIG BANKS’ LAWN

The chief executive of TSB Banking Group IPO-TBS.L declared that his company would do more to change the face of high street banking in Britain than any other challenger bank as he set out ambitious expansion plans in the wake of its 1.5 billion pound flotation next month.

Sky News

NATIONWIDE BIG WINNER FROM SEVEN-DAY SWITCH

Britain’s biggest building society Nationwide will emerge on Wednesday as one of the principal winners from a new system designed to encourage customer mobility when it discloses that it opened more than 420,000 current accounts last year.

MORTGAGE APPROVALS DECLINE FOR THIRD MONTH

High street banks have reduced the number of mortgage approvals for the third month in a row, despite their total value reaching a six-year high. The British Bankers’ Association said 12.2 billion pounds in loans were activated in April. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)