PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 2

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

DIAMOND‘S FUND AIMS FOR AFRICAN BANKING HAT-TRICK

Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Ltd, the London-listed acquisition vehicle set up by Bob Diamond, the former chief executive officer of Barclays, and Ashish Thakkar, a Ugandan billionaire, said yesterday that it had extended an option agreement to buy a stake in an unidentified Nigerian financial services company. (thetim.es/1pjMdx2)

VODAFONE BECOMES LATEST NETWORK TO HANG UP ON PHONES 4U

Phones 4U, the mobile phone retailer, has been left reeling after Vodafone Group Plc became the latest network to cut ties with the company. (thetim.es/1lupzaf)

The Guardian

EU-US TRADE DEAL COULD ADD 10 BLN STG TO UK ECONOMY A YEAR, CLAIMS MINISTER

UK's minister of state for trade and investment Lord Livingston said the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership could add as much as 10 billion pounds ($16.61 billion) to the UK economy a year. (bit.ly/1uaz3rG)

TESCO‘S NEW BOSS PROMISES TO BRING FRESH PERSPECTIVE

Tesco Plc's new Chief Executive Dave Lewis said it needs a "fresh perspective" and that his lack of shopkeeping experience did not mean he was the wrong person to turn the ailing supermarket around. (bit.ly/W31lZ4)

The Telegraph

‘BORIS ISLAND’ AIRPORT PLAN DUMPED BY DAVIES COMMISSION

Boris Johnson's plans for a new four-runway airport in the Thames Estuary have been categorically dumped by the government-backed Davies Commission. (bit.ly/1B9cOFK)

GOLDMAN SACHS LENT BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO $835 MLN A MONTH BEFORE BAIL-OUT

Goldman Sachs lent over 500 million pounds to Banco Espirito Santo just a month before the Portuguese government was forced to bail out the crisis-hit bank, it has emerged. (bit.ly/1oyTVTX)

Sky News

UK INDUSTRY EXPORT ORDERS HIT EURO HEADWINDS

New manufacturing order growth plunged in August, according to the CIPS/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index, with overall activity at a 14-month low. (bit.ly/1nooL2p)

QUINDELL BUYS RAC STAKE IN BLACK BOX VENTURE

Quindell Plc will inform the stock market that it is that it is acquiring RAC's stake in their fledgling joint venture, Connected Car Solutions. (bit.ly/1qVzxOx)

The Independent

RUSSIA LAUNCHES CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE TO CHINA IN $400 BILLION DEAL

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched the construction of what will be one of the largest gas pipelines in the world, stretching from China to the Russian Far East, in the village of Us Khatyn in Yakutia. (ind.pn/W4hSLZ)

LEN BLAVATNIK IN 700 MLN STG BUYOUT BID FOR PERFORM

Britain's fourth-richest person, Ukrainian-born tycoon Len Blavatnik is offering to buy Perform Group at 260 pence cash for each share, which values the online sports rights group at 702 million pounds.(ind.pn/Z4qHrb)