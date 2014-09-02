PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

CITY LAWYERS FACE ARREST IN CRACKDOWN ON LAUNDERING

Britain's elite criminal agency is planning a crackdown on money laundering in the City of London that is expected to lead to the arrest of lawyers linked to the movement and washing of billions of pounds of criminal proceeds. (thetim.es/1nSdIyj)

FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN DEALS WITH 5,000 PPI COMPLAINTS A WEEK

Complaints about payment protection insurance remained the biggest problem the Financial Ombudsman Service dealt with this year as it revealed it waded through 5,000 grievances a week. (thetim.es/1BahiMx)

The Guardian

SKILLS SHORTAGE FEARS TEMPER SURGE IN UK CONSTRUCTION

Britain's builders enjoyed the strongest growth for seven months in August but the surge in activity put further strain on already tight supplies of materials and skilled workers. (bit.ly/1tXktEM)

BETFAIR ATTACKS PIRC‘S QUESTIONING OF ACCOUNTS

A row has broken out between the corporate governance adviser Pirc and the online betting company Betfair Group Plc , with the bookmaker accusing the former of "materially misrepresenting" facts. (bit.ly/1vKOObU)

The Telegraph

INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND COULD NOT KEEP POUND AND JOIN EU

Scotland must choose between independence and keeping the pound if it wants to be part of the European Union, Olli Rehn, a top European official has warned. (bit.ly/1nTVexu)

EMERGENCY MEASURES TO PREVENT BLACKOUTS THIS WINTER AS POWER CRUNCH WORSENS

Emergency measures to fire up mothballed power stations could be used to keep the lights on this winter, after a series of power plant fires and closures left Britain more vulnerable to blackouts. (bit.ly/1qxnauG)

Sky News

CBI CAMPAIGN AIMS TO RESTORE TRUST IN UK PLC

Britain's biggest employers' lobbying group is mounting an attempt to rebuild public confidence in business just months before a general election campaign that is likely to include pledges to tackle private sector misconduct. (bit.ly/W6d1K3)

UBER TAXIS BANNED FROM OPERATING IN GERMANY

The Uber ridesharing service has been banned from operating in Germany pending a court hearing on whether it meets transport safety laws. (bit.ly/1x7BKiu)

The Independent

COMPANIES FACE PROSECUTION IF THEY FAIL TO STOP ECONOMIC CRIME

Firms will face huge fines for failure to report economic crime, under measures being considered by the government, the coalition's top legal officer said today. (ind.pn/1w2vlRf)

ROYAL MAIL TO TRIAL SUNDAY DELIVERIES THIS WEEKEND

The Royal Mail Plc is to implement a pilot scheme of Sunday deliveries and office openings this weekend with customers in London and surrounding towns set to receive packages through their doors. (ind.pn/1pkNN1O) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava; Editing by Diane Craft)