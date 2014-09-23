PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 23

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times ADDISON LEE LEAVES FLOAT QUEUE WITH SALE London-based taxi firm Addison Lee has quit the queue of companies looking to list on the stock market and is instead to change hands between private equity firms. (thetim.es/1rshunw)

The Guardian

PHONES 4U: 2,400 STAFF SET TO LOSE JOBS AS MOBILE PHONE RETAILER SHUTS UP SHOP

More than 2,400 Phones 4u staff are to lose their jobs after plans to wind up the stricken mobile phone retailer were announced on Monday. (bit.ly/1pp1ZqW)

HINKLEY NUCLEAR REACTOR PROJECT GAINS EU APPROVAL, LEAK REVEALS British plans for a nuclear renaissance centred on a nuclear reactor in Somerset, England achieved a breakthrough when a nine-month European Union state aid investigation ended with a call for Brussels to approve the project. (bit.ly/1rs0mOU)

The Telegraph TESCO CHAIRMAN RICHARD BROADBENT UNDER PRESSURE TO RESIGN OVER ACCOUNTING CHAOS Tesco Plc Chairman Richard Broadbent is under pressure to resign after it emerged that the company's board dismissed warnings from its own auditor about how it was accounting for commercial deals with suppliers, months before a dramatic profit warning. (bit.ly/1DtXANQ)

Sky News

BARCLAYS HIT BY 38 MLN STG FINE OVER CLIENT ASSETS

Barclays Plc will be hit by the latest in a string of financial penalties this week when the financial regulator hands out a 38 million pound ($62.19 million) fine for failing to ensure adequate protection for clients' funds. (bit.ly/1x1BNvc)

CARPHONE PRESSES ON WITH PHONES 4u REPAIR JOB Dixons Carphone Plc plans to make a statement on Tuesday that it is still interested in acquiring between 50 and 100 shops from Phones 4u's, according to sources close to the matter. (bit.ly/1tVVYbE)

The Independent

ALDERMORE BANK HEADS FOR LONDON FLOAT British challenger bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L) has announced plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, which could see the bank valued at up to 900 million pounds. (ind.pn/1uTxwaX) (1 US dollar = 0.6110 British pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)