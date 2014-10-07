PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 7

Oct 7 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Bank to ring-fence balances up to 1 million pounds

Bank customers who place large temporary sums in their accounts after selling their home or inheriting money will qualify for special protection under new Bank of England proposals. Under the financial regulator's plans, "temporary high balances" of as much as 1 million pounds (1.61 million US dollar) will qualify for the full deposit protection that applies only to the first 85,000 pounds of money in a bank.(thetim.es/ZPrRY8)

Recession looms over eurozone amid German factory slowdown

German factory orders collapsed in August at the fastest rate in five years as investor confidence in the eurozone took another beating. Amid fears that the currency bloc is slipping back into recession, economists said that the shock slump in Germany made the prospect of full-scale quantitative easing more likely. (thetim.es/1uuuz0s)

The Guardian

Virgin Atlantic scraps Little Red domestic services

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to scrap its domestic airline, Little Red, after just 18 months. The carrier has struggled to fill seats on its flights linking London Heathrow with Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Manchester and finally admitted defeat after weeks of speculation that the operation would be axed. (bit.ly/1nb9OWz)

Tesco turns to Ikea and Compass to beef up board

Tesco Plc has bolstered its board with the appointment of the former Ikea chief and the chief executive of Compass as non-executive directors. The composition of the supermarket's board has been criticised after a series of profit warnings and last month's revelation that expected first-half profits had been overstated by 250 million pounds. (bit.ly/1EmqVtU)

The Telegraph

BSkyB shareholders wave through Sky Europe takeover

British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the company's plan to buy Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (bit.ly/ZPsgd8)

France cautions Germany not to push Europe too far on austerity

France has denounced the Eurozone' s austerity regime as deeply misguided and issued a blunt warning to Germany and the EU institutions that demands for further belt-tightening may set off a political backlash, endangering European stability. (bit.ly/1vIIDSC)

Sky News

TPG Eyes 2 billion pounds bid for Tesco Clubcard arm

Sky News has learned that TPG, one of the world's biggest buyout firms, made an approach several months ago to Tesco Plc about acquiring Dunnhumby, a wholly owned subsidiary that bankers say is worth well over 2 billion pounds. (bit.ly/10Geyto)

Banks face shake-up at payments firm Vocalink

Sky News has learned that Andrea Leadsom, the city minister, and Mark Garnier, an influential member of the Treasury Select Committee, recently met bank executives and the boss of Vocalink to discuss the company's future ahead of the launch of the independent payments industry regulator next spring. (bit.ly/1vGPs7k)

The Independent

Walt Disney in 1 billion euros bail-out for loss-making Euro Disney theme park

Walt Disney Co has come to the rescue of its loss-making French theme park with plans for a 1 billion euros (1.26 billion US dollar) bail-out. The funding deal for Euro Disney could see the suburban Paris-based theme park removed from its French stock market listing. (ind.pn/1s3lsEC)

Conde Nast moves beyond print in profit squeeze

Even magazines giant Conde Nast is feeling the squeeze as the publisher of Vogue and GQ diversifies beyond print by investing more in technology, ecommerce and education. Pre-tax profits at UK arm Conde Nast Publications tumbled 16 per cent to 8.8 million pounds last year, with revenues dipping 6.3 per cent to 110 million pounds.(ind.pn/1vIMZcw)