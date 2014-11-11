PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 11

Nov 11 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Peter Sands runs short of time to deliver stronger Standard

Investors are calling on Standard Chartered Plc to come clean on its need to raise billions of pounds in capital amid a warning that Peter Sands, the bank's chief executive, has only months to turn the business around. (thetim.es/1GJGaOI)

* Plan to bury power lines will cost 7 mln pounds per pylon

Electricity pylons are to be removed from scenic spots for the first time, with the power lines buried underground at a cost of 7 million pounds ($11 million) for each structure. A 500 million pound National Grid scheme will result in 65 pylons being dismantled across Britain. (thetim.es/1EvK2Rx)

The Guardian

* Mark Carney hails new deal for ‘too big to fail’ banks

Policymakers have reached a critical point in their attempts to avoid a repeat of the multibillion-pound taxpayer bailouts of the banking system six years ago, the governor of the Bank of England said on Monday. Mark Carney said new standards being published for 30 of the world's biggest banks should ensure they hold enough capital to absorb any losses they incur, although experts questioned whether this would solve the "too big to fail" problem. (bit.ly/1zGh4P3)

* The Gherkin sold to Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra

The Gherkin, one of London's most recognisable skyscrapers, has been bought by Brazilian billionaire banker Joseph Safra, in a deal thought to be worth more than 700 million pounds. (bit.ly/1AX5ccN)

The Telegraph

* Sainsbury loses appeal over Tesco price promise

J Sainsbury Plc has lost a High Court battle with bitter rival Tesco Plc over a public pledge to match the price of fresh and own-brand food. Sainsbury's had pressed for a judicial review of Tesco's Price Promise campaign after claiming it was misleading, unfair and unlawful to compare the price of products from different origins and with different ingredients. (bit.ly/144QX7a)

* Russia braces for long economic war with the West

Russia is preparing for a long battle with the West, expecting sanctions to last until at least 2017 and admitting that capital flight has been significantly higher than previously claimed. The central bank slashed its growth forecast for next year to zero and warned of near-recession conditions until late in the decade. (bit.ly/1u39Npd)

Sky News

* Row looms as HBOS report faces new delay

The publication of a long-awaited official report detailing the near-collapse of HBOS Plc in 2008 is facing a further delay that could ignite a new political dispute. Regulators are sceptical that they will be able to release the document by the end of next month following a number of objections from lawyers acting for some of those named in a draft report. (bit.ly/1ssG6IG)

* Aldi pledges to create 35,000 UK jobs

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has announced plans to create 35,000 new jobs in Britain. A proposed 600-million-pound investment, which would include a doubling of its store numbers to 1,000, was confirmed as the Prime Minister visited its UK headquarters in Warwickshire. (bit.ly/11buCDP)

The Independent

* Network Rail summons contractor to explain series of serious accidents

Network Rail has summoned the chief executive of its fourth biggest supplier to explain a series of accidents. (ind.pn/1oAdBNW)