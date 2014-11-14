PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 14

Nov 14 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* British American Tobacco fined for oversupplying cigarettes to Belgium

British American Tobacco Plc has been fined by HM Revenue & Customs for oversupplying cigarettes into Belgium which can be smuggled back into the UK. The fine from the taxman follows pressure from politicians who have complained HMRC has been too soft on tobacco companies. (thetim.es/1wYGIMx)

* Eurostar upgrade on fast track to reach Amsterdam and Germany

Eurostar has unveiled its biggest upgrade in 20 years of running high-speed trains under the Channel between London and Paris with the presentation at St Pancras International of its e320 German-built trains. (thetim.es/1znp30o)

The Guardian

* Lloyds to cut 1,250 jobs in insurance

Lloyds Banking Group is shedding 1,250 jobs as it cuts costs and changes the way it sells insurance products in its branches. The cutbacks - described as devastating news by union officials - are the latest to take place at the 24 percent taxpayer-owned bank. (bit.ly/1qFkVUi)

* Standard Chartered boss hails ‘constructive’ investor talks

The boss of Standard Chartered Plc ended three days of crucial talks with investors on Thursday, insisting the discussions had been "constructive" as he battles to keep his job at the emerging markets bank. (bit.ly/1xxlHri)

The Telegraph

* BT plans to scrap 2.4 bln pounds Wholesale division

BT is planning to scrap its Wholesale unit and fold the multi-billion-pound business into Openreach, the monopoly division that controls Britain's national telecoms infrastructure, in a move that will concern rivals who already fear its power. (bit.ly/1xm5o38)

* Asda hits out at price gimmicks by ‘desperate’ rivals

Asda, the British arm of U.S. supermarket group Wal-Mart Stores Inc has launched a ferocious attack on its supermarket rivals, accusing them of being "desperate" and misleading customers with price gimmicks. (bit.ly/1EAUZzi)

Sky News

* Discounter B&M in talks over Homebase stores

The fast-growing discount chain B&M is in talks over a multimillion pound bid to take on dozens of Homebase DIY stores in a move that would underline the changing landscape of UK retailing. (bit.ly/1sIJr7z)

* Buffett spends $3 bln on Duracell purchase

Berkshire Hathaway Inc investment vehicle is to pay $3 billion to Procter & Gamble Co for Duracell battery business. The consumer goods firm, which took control of Duracell when it bought Gillette in 2005, had previously announced its intention to slim down. (bit.ly/1yCZA24)

The Independent

* Hasbro ‘in talks’ to buy Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation

Toymaker Hasbro Inc is in talks to buy Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation as chief executive Brian Goldner moves to build up an entertainment arm. (ind.pn/1xTxzTT).

* ‘Shell was told to replace pipeline six years before Nigeria oil spills’

Royal Dutch Shell Plc failed to act on its own internal advice to replace a 30-year-old pipeline years before it wreaked havoc on the Niger Delta by rupturing and spilling thousands of barrels of oil into the area, according to court documents. (ind.pn/1oSZ5km) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)