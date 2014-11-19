PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov. 19

Nov. 19 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Pub industry uproar as beer tie is scrapped Britain's pub industry was bracing itself for fresh upheaval last night after MPs voted to effectively scrap the beer tie that has existed for hundreds of years and required tied pubs to buy supplies from their parent companies. The Commons vote, by 284 to 259, delivered a surprise defeat to the government and dealt a blow to the big tenanted pub companies, such as Enterprise Inns and Punch Taverns.(thetim.es/1xNz5Yu)

Supermarkets still selling chicken contaminated by deadly bug

Supermarkets are selling chicken they know to be contaminated with a bacterium that causes food poisoning and kills more than 100 people a year. (thetim.es/1tb7v29)

The Guardian

Christmas computer game releases help inflation edge higher

Inflation edged higher last month, pushed up by more expensive computer game releases in the run-up to Christmas, but overall price pressures remained low. (bit.ly/1u7YkQ9)

UK grocery sales in decline for first time in 20 years

UK grocery sales have gone into decline for the first time in at least 20 years as a raging price war and the falling cost of food commodities hit Britain's supermarkets. (bit.ly/1xTQQq9)

The Telegraph

ECB entering ‘very dangerous territory’ warns S&P

The European Central Bank's plans for 1 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of monetary stimulus is fraught with risk and is likely to fail without full-blown bond purchases, Standard & Poor's has warned. (bit.ly/1xBenxe)

London Stock Exchange begins investigation into Quindell's share price fall The London Stock Exchange is in the early stages of investigating the circumstances surrounding Monday's 19 pence (0.2966 US dollar) price fall in insurance outsourcer Quindell PLC. (bit.ly/1u7oQZZ)

Sky News

United count cost of Champions League absence

Manchester United Plc's revenue fell by 10 percent in the first quarter of this season, as the club paid the price for its absence from the Champions League. (bit.ly/1HhCILy)

Drinks Group Britvic Seeks Board Refreshment

Britvic PLC, the soft drinks manufacturer behind Robinsons and J2O, has begun a search for heavyweight figures to refresh its boardroom nearly a decade after it became a separately listed company. (bit.ly/1yPGMg5)

The Independent

Quindell founder Rob Terry apologises after controversial share deal

The founder of troubled outsourcer Quindell has issued an apology for his role in a controversial share deal that resulted in his ousting and left the company's reputation in tatters. (ind.pn/1HhEBYD)

UK inflation rises slightly to 1.3 percent in October

The rate of inflation accelerated slightly to 1.3 percent in October but remains well below the Bank of England's target of 2 percent for the 11th month in a row. (ind.pn/1xlY1r0) (1 US dollar = 0.7986 euro) (1 US dollar = 0.6405 British pound)