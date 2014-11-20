PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov. 20

Nov. 20 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Wait times are halved for latest NHS drugs Waiting times for cutting-edge drugs will be cut in half under government plans to rip up a "broken" system that has denied many NHS patients life-extending treatments. (thetim.es/1vqUjh1) Bankers fail scientists' honesty test Rogue traders, the Libor scandal and astronomical bonuses for the chiefs of failing banks have all hinted that banking's moral compass had gone awry. Now scientists say they have confirmed what many suspected - the industry really is more dishonest than most. (thetim.es/1Akm1gE)

The Guardian Royal Mail says Amazon delivery service will hit its UK parcels business

Royal Mail Plc has warned that growing competition from Amazon.com Inc will hurt its UK parcels business, as it reported a 21 percent decline in first-half profits. (bit.ly/11BxKsT)

Jail the best deterrent for rogue traders, BoE deputy governor says

Nemat Shafik, one of the Bank of England's deputy governors, said the best deterrent to rogue traders in financial markets is the threat of jail. (bit.ly/11vsfLt)

The Telegraph

11 bln stg energy smart meter roll-out suffers further delay

The government's 11-billion-pound ($17-billion) plan to install "smart" energy meters in every home is being delayed by up to a year, after the company in charge of the communications system for the devices warned it would not be ready in time. (bit.ly/1thnyLS)

Thousands join Lloyds investor lawsuit over HBOS takeover

About 8,000 investors have put their name to a lawsuit claiming Lloyds Banking Group Plc misled shareholders ahead of the bank's acquisition of HBOS Plc six years ago. (bit.ly/11DLx2l)

Sky News

UK company planning to land probe on moon

British company Lunar Missions Ltd is planning to send a probe to the moon and bury a time capsule of memory discs under the surface. (bit.ly/1p1Cm5H)

Bank watchdog hands out fine to RBS The regulatory arm of the Bank of England will hand out its first fine on Thursday when it censures Royal Bank of Scotland for an IT meltdown in 2012. (bit.ly/11ukjdt)

The Independent Londoners set to spend £1bn in run-up to Christmas

Christmas spending in London's West End is expected to break through the 1 billion pound barrier for the first time this year as confidence in the recovery gathers momentum. (ind.pn/1zEgJJG) M&S to scale back 'duplicated and overcrowded' clothing lines

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has said there will be 20 percent fewer lines than two years ago in a sign the company is beginning to regain confidence in its abilities. (ind.pn/1vqSLmx)