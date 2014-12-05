PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

TESCO THINKS OUTSIDE THE SHOP IN SEARCH FOR NEW CHAIRMAN

The board of Tesco has discussed casting its net as widely as possible to find a replacement for Chairman Richard Broadbent, who is stepping down after a 250 million pound ($391.78 million) accounting scandal and three profit warnings. (thetim.es/1zUjSEL)

QATARIS SWITCH CHIEF ON EVE OF CANARY WHARF BID DEADLINE

The emir of Qatar has removed the chief executive of the country's sovereign wealth fund a day before it faces a "put up or shut up" deadline in its bid to win control of Canary Wharf. (thetim.es/1zmI031)

The Guardian

BRITISH GAS HIT BY 11 MLN POUNDS OFGEM FINE FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY DELAYS

British Gas is to pay 11.1 million pounds to charity after it was punished by Ofgem over its failure to deliver energy efficiency measures on time. Ofgem and British Gas said the penalty will be used to help vulnerable customers through energy efficiency advice and improvements. (bit.ly/12yjLET)

PROPERTY INVESTORS IN ISLINGTON WHO LEAVE HOMES EMPTY COULD FACE JAIL

Property investors who leave homes empty just to make money from property price rises could be fined or even jailed under proposals made by a London council. Islington plans to force owners of newly built homes to prove they are occupied. If homes are left empty for longer than three months, owners will face high court injunctions. (bit.ly/1tMU35Z)

The Telegraph

AUTUMN STATEMENT: GEORGE OSBORNE ACCUSED OF CREATING ‘BLACK HOLE’

George Osborne's pre-election giveaways are funded by temporary revenue raisers that will leave a black hole in the public finances in future years, experts have warned. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the measures announced by the Chancellor in the Autumn Statement had "increased the risk in the public finances." (bit.ly/1rVwQTZ)

GLAXOSMITHKLINE SCRAPS SALE OF OLD DRUGS

GlaxoSmithKline has scrapped the sale of its older drugs portfolio after spending months trying to offload the division to private equity firms and rival companies. (bit.ly/1vtgoKt)

Sky News

THEO FENNELL OWNER BACKS DIGITAL LENDER ATOM

The owner of Theo Fennell, the upmarket jeweller, is among a high-profile cast of shareholders backing Atom, the digital-only British bank which is targeting a launch next year. EME Capital, which took Theo Fennell private last year, has bought a small stake in Atom. (bit.ly/1Bi5J8q)

ADAMSON PREPARES TO LEAVE FCA AS REPORT LOOMS

Clive Adamson, the Financial Conduct Authority's director of supervision, is expected to leave in the coming months, although it is not clear whether his departure date has been finalised. The reasons for Adamson's prospective departure were unclear, with insiders refusing to say whether he would be the subject of specific criticism in next week's report. (bit.ly/1ykXPdk)

The Independent

SKY SELLS MAJORITY STAKE IN SKY BET ADDING £800 MILLION TO COFFERS AMID DEAL FRENZY IN TELECOMS SECTOR

Sky has added up to 800 million pounds to its coffers for Premier League rights and a potential swoop for a mobile operator with the sale of its Sky Bet online gaming business. (ind.pn/1FVugQz)

MULBERRY SAYS SALES RECOVERING AFTER DISASTROUS MOVE INTO HIGH-END LUXURY MARKET

Mulberry, the maker of Cara Delevigne and Alexa Chung-inspired handbags, has claimed it has finally turned a corner as sales picked up after a dire 18 months. (ind.pn/1tNcO9i)