PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 16

The Times

BT IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS TO BUY EE FOR 12.5 BLN STG

The British mobile phone sector is set for its biggest shake-up since the turn of the century after BT Group Plc entered exclusive negotiations to acquire EE for 12.5 billion pounds. (thetim.es/1suKoAv)

The Guardian UK FACTORY ORDERS CLIMB TO FOUR-MONTH HIGH, SAYS CBI

Britain's manufacturers have had a decent end to the year, but a tough global economy is making life difficult for UK exporters, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said. (bit.ly/1Af4WSi) ALISTAIR DARLING'S 5 AM PLEA TO PM IGNORED AFTER SCOTTISH NO VOTE

David Cameron ignored a 5 am plea from Alistair Darling in the immediate aftermath of the Scottish referendum to avoid throwing the Scottish National party a lifeline by announcing plans to restrict the voting rights of Scottish MPs. (bit.ly/1sxedpX)

The Telegraph

BGC BUYS BRITISH BROKER RP MARTIN BGC Partners plans to take over rival brokerage RP Martin's British assets before buying out its European offices next year for an undisclosed sum. (bit.ly/1wbvnsR)

FINANCIAL FUND MANAGER WHO DODGED THOUSANDS IN TRAIN FARES BANNED FROM FINANCIAL INDUSTRY

The former BlackRock Inc fund manager who exploited a loophole to dodge thousands of pounds in train fares has been banned from working in financial services. The Financial Conduct Authority said Jonathan Burrows had been barred "from performing any function in relation to any regulated activities for not being fit and proper". (bit.ly/1GJHluN)

Sky News

EX-JJB SPORTS CEO JAILED OVER 1 MLN STG FRAUD The former boss of JJB Sports Plc has been jailed for four years, after pocketing about 1 million pounds in what was described as a "very greedy fraud". A court heard that Chris Ronnie owed more than 10 million pounds to an Icelandic bank when he diverted funds from suppliers going to the sportswear firm. (bit.ly/12YRTcE)

The Independent

ITV AND SATELLITE RIVALS BUTT HEADS OVER PAY-TV FEES FOR FREE CHANNELS

A war of words broke out between ITV and its cable and satellite rivals over the X Factor broadcaster's demand that it receive fees from pay-TV platforms for airing its free channels. (ind.pn/1yTTdGv)