PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 22

The Times

Energy companies given 1 bln pounds to keep the lights on

Nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) of subsidies that will add 11.40 pounds a year to household bills have been given to energy companies to help to keep the lights on. Power stations that won new money under the “capacity market” scheme in a three-day auction this week were announced by the government yesterday.

AstraZeneca chief crosses fingers and plays down $45 bln vow

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive of AstraZeneca has said that the company will be “lucky” to hit a $45 billion sales forecast that was central to the drug company’s defence against a hostile takeover by Pfizer. He urged investors not to become fixated on the target, arguing that profit and product mix were more important.

The Guardian

Saudi, UAE oil ministers defend OPEC on falling oil prices

The oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have defended OPEC’s decision not to cut production despite a glut, and blamed speculators and producers outside the cartel for the slump in prices.

Rochester by-election row could affect Cameron succession

Theresa May, the home secretary, has been warned by cabinet colleagues to act as a “team player” or risk damaging her chances of succeeding David Cameron as leader of the Conservative party.

The Telegraph

FCA asks banks to take forex rigging fines out of bonuses

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told the banks at the centre of the foreign exchange rigging scandal that their huge fines should be funded out of this year’s round of bonuses.

Tesco suppliers dragged into SFO investigation

Leading UK suppliers to Tesco, including Diageo and Unilever, expect to be interviewed by the Serious Fraud Office as part of its investigations into accounting practices at the troubled supermarket giant.

Sky News

ITE Exhibits Move From Sanctions-Hit Russia

ITE Group, a London-listed exhibitions firm, will this week announce a 20 mln pound takeover of Breakbulk - a shipping and logistics intelligence provider, that will reduce its reliance on Russia amid the country’s currency crisis and the ongoing impact of international sanctions.

Ambulances May Take Twice As Long, Memo Says

Some patients who need an ambulance may soon have to wait longer for it to arrive even if they are classed as a serious case, under new proposals seen by Sky News.