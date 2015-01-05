PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Manufacturers' confidence has collapsed over the past 12 months, dragged down by fears for the economies of Britain's trading partners in the euro zone and political uncertainties surrounding Russia and the rise of Islamic State. (thetim.es/13RueuD)

C&C Group is expected to withdraw its interest in bidding for Spirit Pub Company next week, leaving the way clear for Greene King Plc to complete a recommended 1.35 billion pound ($2.07 billion) takeover of the Chef & Brewer operator. (thetim.es/1tB3QML)

The Guardian

Overall debt is falling as a ratio of household income, but it is rising fast for a large and growing minority of already stretched poorer and younger households in the UK. (bit.ly/13Ryfzp)

The financial markets are calm despite prospects of an anti-austerity anti-euro victory for the left in Greece which could heavily affect the UK in 2015. (bit.ly/1zN1LiT)

The Telegraph

Fears of a talent shortage at the Bank of England's financial regulator have been raised by new figures showing almost one in six staff leaving in the last year. (bit.ly/14bkhbT)

Britain's supermarkets are building on just 6 percent of the land they control across the UK, underlining the problem they face with undeveloped sites as the industry battles tumbling sales. (bit.ly/1Byg9Op)

Sky News

The Anglo-South African financial services group Investec Plc has joined a cluster of international banks eyeing bids for the international arm of Coutts, the wealth manager whose customers include Her Majesty The Queen. (bit.ly/1KcZPby)

The administrators of courier firm City Link have announced 2,356 job losses after a bid to buy the company failed. (bit.ly/1ByhtRt)

The Independent

UK banks must go far beyond bolstering financial strength to restore confidence after recent scandals and should guard against complacency about possible cyber attacks, the Bank of England warned today. (ind.pn/1APwrlw)

Black Friday brought chaos to the nation but it clearly paid off for retailers as Britons splashed 7.9 billion pounds every week last month in the biggest shopping frenzy for a decade. (ind.pn/13RBN4J)